EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks follow Wall St's drop, FX weakens against strong dlr

By Aaron Saldanha Oct 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks tracked Wall Street lower on Wednesday, with Mexican shares plumbing four-month lows, while regional currencies weakened against a stronger dollar. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies fell 0.9 percent, while losses in MSCI's index of Latin American stocks deepened to 2.7 percent, extending Tuesday's 1.3 percent drop. "As the day went on, the dollar strengthened on the good old 'risk-off sentiment' and the whole EM is clearly taking a hit on that," said Kenneth Lam, emerging markets FX strategist at Citigroup. "Partly also, the day started off with the dollar being strong with weaker European data that did not help sentiment, either." Disappointing company earnings, a spat between Italy and the European Union over Italy's budget and worries of world economic growth slowing have been some of the key factors putting markets under pressure this week. "It's more of a case of global issues, not specifically the Latam issues," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at B. Riley FBR. The Mexican peso weakened 1.7 percent, hitting its lowest in more than a month and a half, weighed on by uncertainty related to the fate of Mexico City's new, under-construction airport. Incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known by the initals AMLO, says the project has been tainted by corruption and will be over budget. A public consultation is due to start on Thursday to decide whether the government should complete the project or upgrade an existing air base to complement the current hub. Mexican stocks fell 0.9 percent, hitting a four-month low, with regional airport operators such as ASUR and GAP falling 3.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. "In terms of near-term certainty, the airport referendum or the consultation vote is a key issue," said Citigroup's Lam. "Obviously, if the airport is scrapped, it signals that the AMLO administration may provide less protection to investors and also introduce more uncertainty to contracts that have already been awarded." Brazil's real was about 1.3 percent weaker, while the Bovespa stock index sank 2 percent, with losses seen across the board. Local traders pinned an about 1.2 percent weakening in Argentina's peso to funds from central bank notes maturing being used to buy dollars. The local stock benchmark lost 0.8 percent. Colombia's peso led losses among Latin American currencies, weakening 1.3 percent, trading at levels not seen since November 2016. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 950.54 -1.04 -17.08 MSCI LatAm 2617.91 -2.67 -4.9 Brazil Bovespa 83467.05 -2.15 9.25 Mexico IPC 46001.06 -0.96 -6.79 Chile IPSA 5140.55 0.52 0.52 Argentina MerVal 28142.77 -0.76 -6.40 Colombia IGBC 12278.31 -1.13 7.98 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7413 0.09 -11.44 Mexico peso 19.6047 -1.57 0.48 Chile peso 688.8 -0.67 -10.77 Colombia peso 3165 -1.48 -5.78 Peru sol 3.342 -0.21 -3.14 Argentina peso 37.0000 -0.95 -49.73 (interbank) Argentina peso 36.5 1.37 -47.32 (parallel) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)