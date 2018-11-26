EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX dip; Mexican shares close at 4-1/2 year low

(Rewrites with closing prices, market details) By Susan Mathew Nov 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies tumbled on Monday and Mexico's share index marked its lowest close since March 2014 as U.S. President Donald Trump increased pressure on its trading partner to stop migrants crossing into the United States. A stronger dollar added to regional currency woes with the Argentine peso leading losses, down 4.1 percent, touching its lowest since early October. The MSCI index of Latin American shares dropped to a two-month low shedding 2.5 percent. Its currency counterpart posted it worst day since early October, both underperforming broader emerging markets by a significant margin. "Its a variety of factors. In Argentina, data is really weak, recession was deeper than expected, we also have strikes and riots - bad optics ahead of the G20 summit," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. He said in Brazil there were reports of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro "alienating some of the leaders in Congress, and that suggests he may have trouble passing his reform agenda." Tensions at the Mexico-U.S. border were a factor for Mexican markets, Thin said. They have already been battered in recent weeks by the incoming government's perceived policy missteps and extended losses as Trump upped his rhetoric on Central American migrants in a week when a reworked trade deal between Mexico, U.S. and Canada is to be formally signed. Trump said Mexico should send the migrants back to their home countries. On Sunday, U.S. authorities shut the busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into a crowd there. The Mexican peso weakened more than 1 percent to a more than five-month low. Mexico City's IPC stock index dropped more than four percent for its lowest close in more than 4-1/2 years. Brazil's real slipped 2.9 percent and saw its worst day in a year and half. Stocks lost 0.8 percent with financials and consumer discretionary shares leading losses. "House speaker Rodrigo Maia signals independence from the Bolsonaro administration as he reaches out to the centrist parties in his bid to seek re-election," Citigroup analysts said in a note. "As Bolsonaro ... needs votes to pass the pension reform, friction with congress is his key vulnerability." While Citi analysts expect Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, to eventually come around, until then "he may suffer more setbacks in congress, prompting the market to temper reform optimism and the real to underperform peers." Brazilian markets had seen a sharp rally on optimism that Bolsonaro would bring about much needed pension reforms to reduce the budget deficit. The pension system is increasing national debt and contributed to Brazil losing its investment-grade credit rating in 2015. However, a 1.3 percent rise in Argentine stocks and a near 1.2 percent climb in Colombian shares helped cap the MSCI equity index decline. The Argentine peso plummeted as data showing that economic activity in the country gripped by recession shrunk 5.8 percent in September. A strike called by pilots and other personnel that led to cancellation of flights just days before Argentina hosts a meeting of the G20 also dented investor sentiment. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2128 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 976.57 0.76 -15.7 MSCI LatAm 2494.80 -2.46 -11.79 Brazil Bovespa 85546.51 -0.79 11.97 Mexico IPC 39416.22 -4.2 -20.14 Chile IPSA 5133.42 -0.14 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 31131.87 1.33 3.55 Colombia IGBC 12050.12 1.24 5.98 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9410 -0.65 -15.93 Mexico peso 20.6210 -1.07 -4.47 Chile peso 676.7 -0.18 -9.17 Colombia peso 3242.5 -0.52 -8.03 Peru sol 3.38 -0.06 -4.23 Argentina peso 38.9000 -3.08 -52.19 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)