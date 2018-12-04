EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX fall as trade and growth worries sour global sentiment

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Susan Mathew Dec 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares and currencies declined on Tuesday, in line with world markets, as investors fretted that an inversion of part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve could signal a looming recession and cast skeptical eyes on the U.S.-China trade truce. The MSCI index of Latin American shares slid 1.1 percent led by Brazil stocks. A weaker dollar did little to support regional currencies and the currency index dipped 0.2 percent. "There is a lot of equity selling and it's probably bleeding over in general to markets. It's a typical risk-off move," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. The dollar and Wall Street fell as an inversion of part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve fed investor worries about slackening global growth. Investors were also concerned about uncertainty surrounding details of the truce in the U.S.-China trade war. Mexico's peso and stocks declined as investors grew less enthusiastic about the new administration even after it announced repurchase of some debt used to fund a partly built airport it had canceled. "The issues are more longer term with the government and its unpredictability regardless of what happens with the bond buyback," Tihanyi said. The Brazilian real weakened, while broad stock market losses took the Bovespa index down 1.3 percent after three days of hitting record highs. Brazil's Supreme Court authorized a federal investigation into allegations the incoming chief of staff for far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro had taken illegal campaign donations. It was the second accusation of graft against a top member of the incoming government. Brazil assets had rallied after Bolsonaro was elected in October on a vow to end widespread political corruption. Brazil's central bank governor sought to reassure markets that the country has "robust shock absorbers" to cushion external turbulence. The Argentine peso fell more than 2 percent due to hedging by private investors and a lower rate set by the central bank on its daily liquidity bills. The Chilean peso fell 0.3 percent. The country's central bank kept the benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1014.25 -0.26 -12.45 MSCI LatAm 2611.71 -1.14 -7.65 Brazil Bovespa 88624.45 -1.33 16.00 Mexico IPC 41870.05 -0.5 -15.16 Chile IPSA 5149.11 -0.05 -0.05 Argentina MerVal 31958.33 0.22 6.30 Colombia IGBC 11977.70 -0.87 5.34 Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 3.8520 0.16 -13.98 Mexico peso 20.5210 -0.82 -4.01 Chile peso 670.3 -0.22 -8.30 Colombia peso 3171.64 0.48 -5.98 Peru sol 3.381 0.00 -4.26 Argentina peso 37.3500 -2.17 -50.20 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)