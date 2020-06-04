EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX fall from near 3-month highs as risk rally pauses

* Brazil's real falls after gaining 5% over two days * Mexican peso tracks oil prices lower * Argentine industrial output plummets in April (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies came off near three-month highs on Thursday as a recent rally in risk assets, driven by hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery, lost steam. MSCI's index of Latam stocks and currencies broke a three-day winning streak, falling more than 1% each. Still, analysts said risk assets held more upside strength, with economic indicators across the globe indicating the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic had passed. Expectations of more stimulus measures, along with optimism over a resurgence in economic activity, had driven emerging market assets higher over the past weeks. Brazil's real broke a two-day rally that drove the currency up about 5%, to trade 0.4% lower. The central bank on Wednesday signaled that policymakers may be prepared to cut interest rates more than they have previously indicated. A Reuters poll showed that along with broader emerging market peers, Latam currencies are on a recovery path but depend heavily on calmer domestic politics and signs of economic recovery. Brazil is moving aggressively to open its economy even as it posts a record number of coronavirus -deaths. Latin America has become a hot spot in the outbreak, with Brazil in the No. 2 spot globally in the number of infections; Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths this week. Mexico's peso fell 0.5% against a steady dollar as oil prices declined. The country's mining chamber on Wednesday said output will likely fall by about 17% in 2020. Mexico had restarted the mining industry last month after deeming it an essential sector. Chile's peso fell slightly, a day after the country's central bank said it would gradually scale back its foreign exchange intervention program in the non-deliverable forward markets and speak with its U.S. and Chinese counterparts to broaden the country's foreign exchange lines. "We expect the CLP to underperform its peers in the near term as the (central bank) buys dollars, although we think it is likely to continue trading with the broad macro environment and find support from (U.S.) Treasury sales," said Citigroup analysts. Argentina's peso traded flat, while stocks fell more than 1% as markets continued watch for the country to restructure its sovereign debt. The country's April industrial output fell 33.5% from the same month last year, as measures to contain the virus stymied economic activity. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 988.26 0.02 MSCI LatAm 1974.75 -1.14 Brazil Bovespa 93985.89 1.06 Mexico IPC 37843.63 -1.17 Chile IPSA 3844.14 0.3 Argentina MerVal 43129.89 -1.649 Colombia COLCAP 1159.02 0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1030 -0.39 Mexico peso 21.8730 -0.53 Chile peso 771.5 -0.16 Colombia peso 3588.3 0.49 Peru sol 3.4317 -0.87 Argentina peso 68.8900 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)