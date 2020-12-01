Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX gain on positive Chinese data, vaccine hopes

By Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil's real adds 0.8% after strong November
    * Brazilian manufacturing retreats from record highs

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains across Latin
America on Tuesday, as most other stocks and currencies in the
region rose after positive Chinese data and progress in a
COVID-19 vaccine drove buying into risk-driven assets.
    The real added 0.8%, even as the pace of expansion in
the country's manufacturing sector slowed in November from
record levels the prior month. 
    But the reading was comfortably in expansion territory,
indicating that economic activity in Latin America's largest
economy was on the uptrend.
    Most other regional currencies rose, with the MSCI's index
of Latam currencies adding more than 1% after
positive Chinese factory data and hopes of regulatory approval
for COVID-19 vaccines drove money out of the dollar and into
risk.
    Latam stocks and currencies had clocked large gains in
November on optimism over a vaccine and stable U.S. politics.
But most currencies still traded lower for the year, due to
near-term uncertainties caused by the virus.
    "We remain optimistic that EM economies can weather the
deleterious impact of renewed lockdowns far better this time
than during the initial coronavirus surge," Ilya Gofshteyn, 
senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered, wrote in a
note.
     "We believe Latam FX will benefit from the global backdrop,
and we remain particularly constructive on the Mexican peso...
there remains ample room for Mexico asset ownership to pick up
before we would categorise positioning as stretched." 
    Mexico's peso rose 0.5% to the dollar. The currency
has benefited recently from optimism over improved U.S.-Mexico
trade relations, as well as increased carry interest and higher
oil prices.
    Investors were awaiting a reading on Mexican manufacturing
data later in the day.
    Colombia's peso rose nearly 0.7%. A Reuters poll
showed that Colombian inflation expectations for this year and
the next fell as domestic demand remained under pressure from
the pandemic.
    Latin American stocks also rose for the day, tracking gains
across the broader emerging space. The MSCI's index of regional
stocks rose more than 2%, with Brazilian
and Chilean stocks leading gains.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1222.02             1.41
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2249.01             2.38
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110469.57             1.45
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4087.87             1.36
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1258.00                - Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3047             0.77
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.0669             0.49
                                        
 Chile peso                      760.9            -0.03
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3571.01             0.65
 Peru sol                       3.5957             0.28
                                        
 Argentina peso                81.3700            -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Macfie)
