EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX headed for weekly gain; Mexico's peso weakens

By Miguel Gutierrez and Susan Mathew Oct 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currency and stock indices were on track to log weekly gains for a fifth straight week, with most currencies firming on Friday, while stock markets trimmed gains as the rally on Wall Street lost some momentum. The MSCI emerging markets Latin American currency index looked set to post a weekly gain of 0.7 percent, while the stock index was on track for a 1.2 percent rise. On the day, however, Brazil's stock index gave up most of its gains as the Nasdaq moved into the red and the S&P 500 steadied. While the dollar weakened against the euro, helping Brazil's real and the Argentine peso hold on to gains, it firmed against some other emerging market currencies such as the Mexican and Chilean pesos, after the latter saw a surprise interest rate hike by the central bank on Thursday. The Mexican peso reversed course to hit its lowest in more than a month. Analysts pinned the weakness on the outlook downgrade by rating agency Fitch on state-owned petroleum company, Pemex, as well as uncertainty introduced by the vote on Mexico City's new airport scheduled for next week. Incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who says the new airport has been tainted by corruption and will be more costly than projected, plans to poll the public from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 to decide if the government should finish the airport or upgrade a military air base to complement the existing hub. "The issue of the Mexico City airport referendum is starting to receive a little bit more of attention which introduces a little bit of uncertainty. So, that might have driven some underperformance in the peso," said Kenneth Lam, a Latam FX strategist at Citigroup. Regarding Fitch's downgrade of Pemex's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', the concerns is regarding its future commercial strategy, said James Salazar, an analyst at CI Banco. "So its finances should continue to be handled with great caution so as not to cause additional imbalances that will increase its debt. In this sense, it is imperative that the new administration focus on continuing to clean up Pemex's finances as far as possible to release cash flow," Salazar said. These issues come amid U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to close the southern border if Mexico did not move to halt the entry of migrant into the United State- an issue he says is more important than the recent trade deal struck with Canada and Mexico. Brazil's assets rose as latest polls pointed to a victory for market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro on the Oct. 28 runoff against rival Fernando Haddad. Reports late Thursday of Brazil's central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn plans to step down by the year end seemed to have little impact on the market. "Investors have a fairly positive view of the potential Bolsonaro administration, and market has confidence that he will appoint somebody credible to that job," Citigroup's Lam added. "At the end of the day, the market is pricing in a Bolsonaro victory on the 28th and we do think there is additional room for the real to outperform going into that event," he said. Earlier this month, newspaper Folia de S. Paulo reported that Bolsonaro could invite the head of global markets at Santander Brasil to lead the central bank if Goldfajn declined to stay. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.23 0.03 -16.19 MSCI LatAm 2693.55 -0.14 -4.63 Brazil Bovespa 83966.78 0.14 9.90 Mexico IPC 47289.42 0.56 -4.18 Chile IPSA 5119.66 0.01 0.01 Argentina MerVal 28650.44 0.99 -4.71 Colombia IGBC 12440.67 -0.58 9.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7100 0.36 -10.69 Mexico peso 19.2950 -0.76 2.09 Chile peso 680.5 -0.48 -9.68 Colombia peso 3076.05 0.45 -3.06 Peru sol 3.331 0.09 -2.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.5200 0.36 -49.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.5 2.05 -47.32 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)