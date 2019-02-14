Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX higher, Brazil pension reform en vogue

Aaron Saldanha

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose on
Thursday, with Brazil leading the pack, while Latin American
currencies broadly firmed against a soft dollar.    
    Brazil's pensions secretary said President Jair Bolsonaro's
pension reform proposal would go to the country's congress next
week, boosting risk appetite. Pension reform is considered to be
key to narrowing the fiscal deficit in Latin America's top
economy.
    Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a currency analyst with
Correparti Corretora, said markets undoubtedly liked the
announcement on reform, adding it showed the president's team
was positioning itself more firmly.    
    In broader Latin America, higher commodities prices after
unexpectedly strong export data from China - a key importer of
the region's commodities output - lent broad support to
resources stocks, while a dollar softened by a report showing
weak U.S. retail sales for December set the stage for strength
among Latin American currencies.

    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks tacked
on 1.3 percent, propped up by heavyweights Brazil and Mexico. 
    Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose 2.3 percent, aided by
gains across the board on the index's best day since early 2019.
    Common shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
 rose 2.1 percent on the back of higher oil prices,
while Petrobras' preferred shares jumped 3.5 percent.
    Brazil's real firmed 0.8 percent, while yields on
local 10-year bonds slid to their lowest closing
levels in more than a week on hopes of pension reform. The
pension deficit has dramatically widened in recent years, as
shown by the Eurasia Group chart below.  
    Mexican stocks gained 1 percent, riding on a 6.2
percent jump in Wal Mart de Mexico (Walmex), the
country's top retailer, after cost cuts helped fourth-quarter
profit top analysts' estimates.
    The local peso firmed 1 percent as Mexican President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said state-owned oil giant Pemex
will make all its debt payments, promising to shore up its
finances. Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have kept the firm
on the last rung of investment grade.
    Yields on Pemex's dollar-denominated bonds broadly dipped
following the statement. The yield on a bond due in 2027
 touched its lowest in about a week during the
session.
    Argentina's stocks benchmark clocked a 0.9 percent
rise, while the country's peso firmed a touch.   
    Chilean stocks were the exception to the
regional trend of the day, dipping 0.2 percent on weakness in
the consumer staples sector.
    Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent, as foreign currency
purchases by institutional funds outweighed the tailwind
provided by a rise in the price of copper, the country's
top export.
    Copper prices climbed towards two-month highs hit last week
as import data from top consumer China suggested robust demand. 
  
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2155 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                                       daily %
                                         Latest       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1039.19     -0.25
 MSCI LatAm                                2860.16      1.27
 Brazil Bovespa                           98015.09      2.27
 Mexico IPC                               42725.22      1.04
 Chile IPSA                                5376.39     -0.19
 Argentina MerVal                         37385.75      0.94
 Colombia IGBC                            12002.14      0.33
                                                            
 Currencies                                          daily %
                                                      change
                                            Latest  
 Brazil real                                3.7228      0.45
 Mexico peso                               19.2581      0.88
 Chile peso                                    664      0.00
 Colombia peso                              3149.1     -0.32
 Peru sol                                    3.337      0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)                38.1950      0.07
                                                    
 
    
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Lais Martins in
Sao Paulo, Graphic sourced by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
