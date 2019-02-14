EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX higher, Brazil pension reform en vogue

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market analyst's quote) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose on Thursday, with Brazil leading the pack, while Latin American currencies broadly firmed against a soft dollar. Brazil's pensions secretary said President Jair Bolsonaro's pension reform proposal would go to the country's congress next week, boosting risk appetite. Pension reform is considered to be key to narrowing the fiscal deficit in Latin America's top economy. Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a currency analyst with Correparti Corretora, said markets undoubtedly liked the announcement on reform, adding it showed the president's team was positioning itself more firmly. In broader Latin America, higher commodities prices after unexpectedly strong export data from China - a key importer of the region's commodities output - lent broad support to resources stocks, while a dollar softened by a report showing weak U.S. retail sales for December set the stage for strength among Latin American currencies. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks tacked on 1.3 percent, propped up by heavyweights Brazil and Mexico. Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose 2.3 percent, aided by gains across the board on the index's best day since early 2019. Common shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) rose 2.1 percent on the back of higher oil prices, while Petrobras' preferred shares jumped 3.5 percent. Brazil's real firmed 0.8 percent, while yields on local 10-year bonds slid to their lowest closing levels in more than a week on hopes of pension reform. The pension deficit has dramatically widened in recent years, as shown by the Eurasia Group chart below. Mexican stocks gained 1 percent, riding on a 6.2 percent jump in Wal Mart de Mexico (Walmex), the country's top retailer, after cost cuts helped fourth-quarter profit top analysts' estimates. The local peso firmed 1 percent as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said state-owned oil giant Pemex will make all its debt payments, promising to shore up its finances. Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have kept the firm on the last rung of investment grade. Yields on Pemex's dollar-denominated bonds broadly dipped following the statement. The yield on a bond due in 2027 touched its lowest in about a week during the session. Argentina's stocks benchmark clocked a 0.9 percent rise, while the country's peso firmed a touch. Chilean stocks were the exception to the regional trend of the day, dipping 0.2 percent on weakness in the consumer staples sector. Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent, as foreign currency purchases by institutional funds outweighed the tailwind provided by a rise in the price of copper, the country's top export. Copper prices climbed towards two-month highs hit last week as import data from top consumer China suggested robust demand. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2155 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1039.19 -0.25 MSCI LatAm 2860.16 1.27 Brazil Bovespa 98015.09 2.27 Mexico IPC 42725.22 1.04 Chile IPSA 5376.39 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 37385.75 0.94 Colombia IGBC 12002.14 0.33 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7228 0.45 Mexico peso 19.2581 0.88 Chile peso 664 0.00 Colombia peso 3149.1 -0.32 Peru sol 3.337 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.1950 0.07 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Lais Martins in Sao Paulo, Graphic sourced by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia Editing by Phil Berlowitz)