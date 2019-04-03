EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX join global rally on trade hopes, strong data

By Susan Mathew April 3 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rallied on Wednesday on continued signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and reduced fears of slower global growth as China reported positive economic data. Comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday that the United States and China "expect to make more headway" in trade talks this week, and a survey showing activity in China's services sector picked up to a 14-month high in March, boosted buying. Among regional currencies, Brazil's real firmed 0.4 percent to its highest in a week and a half against a weaker dollar, while Mexico's peso rose 0.2 although tensions at its border with United States kept gains in check. U.S. President Donald Trump took a step back on Tuesday from his threat to close the U.S. southern border to fight illegal immigration, but he demanded on Wednesday that Mexico take immediate steps to deal with immigration to avert the closure. But Morgan Stanley said its analysts "believe that investors would be more comfortable owning risk in Mexico." "Markets are pricing in risks much better and the country is likely to avoid any short-term reaction from rating agencies, as budget numbers keep surprising to the upside, while the monetary policy stance remains one of the tightest across EM." In Brazil, investors will be watching Economy Minister Paulo Guedes' appearance at a Commission of Constitution and Justice hearing, the first congressional body to review the government's signature pension reform proposal. Guedes had skipped a CCJ hearing last week, sending negative signals on the progress of passing the reforms and sent local financial markets tumbling. Also helping sentiment was a report by IHS Markit Insight showing growth in Brazilian economic activity picked up to its strongest in over a year in March. Stocks in Sao Paulo rose 0.8 percent on broad-based gains, while most other bourses across Latam rose, in line with a rally in world stocks. Mexican shares climbed 0.7 percent, while those in Colombia rose after two days of declines. Chile's peso jumped more than 1 percent, with rising prices of the country's main export, copper, providing a boost. Stocks in Santiago climbed 0.2 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1081.45 0.96 MSCI LatAm 2797.41 1.38 Brazil Bovespa 96172.53 0.82 Mexico IPC 43611.18 0.66 Chile IPSA 5216.60 0.15 Argentina MerVal 32620.78 -1.17 Colombia IGBC 13083.40 0.49 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8397 0.40 Mexico peso 19.1920 0.18 Chile peso 666.6 0.98 Colombia peso 3127.49 0.53 Peru sol 3.301 0.27 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)