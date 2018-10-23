EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, FX recoup some of session's losses

By Aaron Saldanha Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday, but clawed back much of the ground lost earlier in the session, with the Mexican peso changing course to trade higher, as recovering risk sentiment helped put the brakes on a global selloff. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks recovered from a 2.7 percent fall to a near two week-low to trade 0.8 percent lower. Stocks on Wall Street cut their losses and the Nasdaq briefly turned higher as investors bought back beaten-down shares. The Mexican peso firmed 0.7 percent, recovering from losses earlier in the session when it was swept up in the global pullback as well as lingering concerns amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threats about a United States-bound migrant caravan from Central America. "There is a recovery and Mexico is probably the best proxy for that," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. "It is correlated with that move ... all that risk sentiment that hurt initially and then turned things around, which is probably a good description of the factor at play today." Mexico's equity market also rebounded a bit from a 1.5 percent drop to a four-month low during the session to trade 1.1 percent lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index trimmed losses to 0.4 percent from a trough of as much as 1.8 percent. But Brazil's currency, the real traded weaker as bullish momentum eroded ahead of Sunday's presidential election runoff, with polls showing the market-favored far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro defeating leftist rival Fernando Haddad. "There is a kind of pricing perfection - the markets are a little too bulled up ... (and) prefer Bolsonaro, but he is by no means a perfect candidate," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. Despite firming broadly in recent weeks on the hope of Bolsonaro taking office, the real has declined about 10.6 percent this year. Rabobank Senior Brazil Strategist Mauricio Oreng said his models suggest 90 percent of that fall coming from external drivers and that the recent "electoral/fiscal" premium has fully eroded. Colombian stocks were 0.6 percent lower, after recovering from a 1.3 percent fall to a one-week low earlier in the session. Argentina's peso stabilized to trade about 0.4 percent lower. Traders had cited excess liquidity seeking safe-haven dollars as the peso weakened in intraday trading by as much as 2.6 percent. "For peso stability, you're going to have to see broad (emerging markets) and financial markets be much more calm," said TD Securities' Tihanyi. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 962.37 -2.08 -15.16 MSCI LatAm 2,704.59 -0.75 -3.65 Brazil Bovespa 85,356.02 -0.28 11.72 Mexico IPC 46,457.45 -1.08 -5.87 Chile IPSA 5,114.17 -0.16 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 28,302.80 -0.93 -5.86 Colombia IGBC 12,405.53 -0.64 9.10 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.6954 -0.02 -10.34 Mexico peso 19.2861 0.63 2.14 Chile peso 684.2 -0.35 -10.17 Colombia peso 3,118 -1.11 -4.36 Peru sol 3.335 -0.09 -2.94 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.5700 -0.25 -49.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.75 -0.68 -47.67 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)