EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX retreat following global equity rout

By Agamoni Ghosh May 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Monday on a global equities rout after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods over a so-far elusive trade agreement. China's foreign ministry said it still hoped the United States would meet China halfway and said a Chinese delegation was preparing to go to the United States. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell half a percent, with MSCI's index of Latin American stocks and currencies falling 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, as prospects of an end to the trade war anytime soon looked uncertain. "Trump may be emboldened by the strength of the U.S. economy, and firm U.S. equities and the threats could amount to a negotiating ploy," said Mitul Kotecha, a senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities in a note. "But failure to agree on a deal could have bigger ramifications on China and the global economy." Sao Paulo-traded stocks dropped 1 percent with Banco Bradesco, the country's second-largest private bank, at bottom of the index after agreeing to pay $500 million to acquire Florida Bank . Adding to the grim mood, data showed Brazil's services sector activity shrank in April, marking the first contraction since September last year. Mexican stocks slid for a tenth straight session while the peso fell 0.4 percent. Mexico's telecom regulator has opened an anti-trust probe into "relative monopolistic practices" in the sector, sparking speculation on whether the government is targeting America Movil , which dominates the fixed line and mobile phone business in the country. Shares in America Movil were down more than 2 percent. Chile's peso slid 0.7 percent while stocks on the IPSA index fell to their lowest levels so far this year. Annual inflation in Chile is expected to creep up slowly to 2.9 percent, according to a monthly poll of 61 traders published by the bank, a slight uptick over previous predictions despite sluggish growth. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1061.09 -2 12.13 MSCI LatAm 2696.28 -1.43 6.6 Brazil Bovespa 94829.63 -1.23 7.90 Mexico IPC 43920.67 -0.81 5.48 Chile IPSA 5108.09 -0.47 -0.47 Argentina MerVal 32014.56 -1.23 5.68 Colombia IGBC 12521.02 -0.42 12.36 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9619 -0.59 -16.37 Mexico peso 18.9930 -0.41 3.72 Chile peso 681.7 -0.57 -9.84 Colombia peso 3256.24 -0.65 -8.42 Peru sol 3.311 -0.39 -2.23 Argentina peso 44.9600 -1.02 -58.63 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)