EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX rise as China data lifts risk sentiment

By Susan Mathew April 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed on Monday in a worldwide rally spurred by positive China manufacturing data easing some fears about a broader slowdown in global growth. Factory activity in China grew for the first time in four months in March, data showed, stumping expectations and suggesting that government stimulus measures may be starting to take hold in the world's second largest economy. The United States and China, which is a main destination for Latin American resources, said on Friday that they made progress in talks to resolve trade disputes, providing an additional boost to sentiment ahead of further discussions in Washington. Risk sentiment was "boosted by encouraging manufacturing figures in China and signs of progress in trade talks between the world's two biggest powers," analysts at CI Banco said in a note. In Brazil, the real jumped 1.4 percent against a softer dollar, while stocks in Sao Paulo were on course to extend gains to a third session, up 0.7 percent. Iron ore miner Vale SA was the biggest boost, up 3.7 percent, tracking a surge in iron ore prices. Investors are also closely watching the progress of the Brazilian government's pension reforms as a committee reviews the proposal. "The special committee for pension reform is where most of the resistance and concessions will happen," analysts at Citi Research said in a note. "We stay on the sidelines anticipating market volatility over this period." Mexico's peso, a weather vane for trade sentiment, climbed 0.9 percent, rebounding from Friday's fall which was prompted by U.S. President Donald trump threatening to close the Mexican border to stop Central American immigrants entering the United States. Closing the border could cost billions of dollars in trade. Chile's peso was set to post its biggest one-day gain in two months as prices of its main export, copper, rose. Investors looked past the Chilean central bank cutting its 2019 economic growth forecast to between 3 and 4 percent from a previous estimate of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent, saying sluggish inflation called for a slower, more cautious easing of monetary stimulus. The bank had kept rates unchanged at 3 percent on Friday, as expected. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0237 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.78 1.2 MSCI LatAm 2787.89 1.52 Brazil Bovespa 96404.87 1.04 Mexico IPC 43538.81 0.6 Chile IPSA 5280.94 0.41 Argentina MerVal 33756.76 0.87 Colombia IGBC 13100.11 0.31 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8678 1.21 Mexico peso 19.2532 0.87 Chile peso 672.8 1.00 Colombia peso 3143.5 1.35 Peru sol 3.287 0.94 Argentina peso 42.8000 1.29 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)