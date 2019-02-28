EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX sink on receding trade optimism, Trump-Kim meet

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist's quote) By Agamoni Ghosh Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday as concerns about Sino-U.S. trade relations, weak Chinese data and an abrupt end to a U.S.-North Korea summit shrunk risk appetite. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell over 2 percent, dragged by heavy losses in Argentina and Brazil, while currencies in the region stumbled against the dollar after strong GDP numbers from the U.S. boosted the greenback. Global equities faltered on the day as data from China showed factory activity contracted to a three-year low, while its exports fell at their fastest pace since the global financial crisis a decade ago. Adding to that, receding optimism on the U.S.-China trade talks and an abrupt end to a meeting between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on denuclearization, dampened sentiment. Apart from the external factors, the Bovespa's fall of 1.7 percent was aided by data reflecting slow growth for Q4 in Brazil and doubts regarding implementation of the crucial pension reform in its original form. Local news website UOL reported that President Jair Bolsonaro may tweak certain pension reform points which raised concerns about a "dehydration" of the original proposal. "The approval of the pension reform is going to be protracted process and its going to be a bumpy road ahead," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist, UBS Global Wealth Management. "We do however, envision a constructive ending but think this will get approved with manageable pollution," he added. EDP Brasil was the biggest drag on the index as a result of the inflow of resources after the sale of small hydroelectric plants to the Norwegian Statkraft . Stocks in Mexico fell over 1 percent, while investors closely watched developments related to Pemex which announced auctions to pick joint venture partners despite President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scrapping such a move earlier. In currencies, Argentina's peso led losses, while the Mexican and Colombian pesos shed over 4 percent tracking lower oil prices. Chile's peso fell about 1 percent tracking a gain dip in the price of copper, while stocks on the IPSA index slipped to its lowest in seven weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.95 -0.97 MSCI LatAm 2821.18 -1.9 Brazil Bovespa 95584.35 -1.77 Mexico IPC 42826.84 -1.12 Chile IPSA 5287.54 -1.58 Argentina MerVal 34485.80 -2.43 Colombia IGBC 12221.34 -0.88 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7558 -0.09 Mexico peso 19.2710 -0.56 Chile peso 655.45 -1.00 Colombia peso 3080.25 -0.37 Peru sol 3.298 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.1100 -0.72 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)