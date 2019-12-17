EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mark 15-day winning streak, Chile's peso leads currencies higher

* Latam stocks, currencies rise as sentiment stays positive * Chile's peso climbs for fifth straight day * Argentine stocks snap 4-day winning streak (Adds details on Mexico, Argentina, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Dec 17 (Reuters) - Latin American assets edged higher on Tuesday with stocks extending gains into a fifteenth straight session, while the Chilean peso led currencies higher on a rise in copper prices. Lingering optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal struck last week saw continued buying of developing world risk assets, with the MSCI's index of Latin American stocks gaining about 0.5% for the day. The index has been on a winning streak since late-November. Market participants were now looking for more details about the Sino-U.S. trade pact, which is set to suspended tariffs due to take effect on Dec. 15, but is yet to be formally signed by the two sides. Brazilian stocks trended higher on stronger energy and financial stocks, with the former taking support from robust oil prices. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies also firmed, extending gains into an eighth straight session. Chile's peso raced ahead of local peers as copper prices hit a seven-month high on potential shortages next year due to production problems. The Latin American country is the biggest exporter of the industrial metal. The Mexican peso was flat, while local stocks were a touch lower ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, where it is expected to lower its key interest rate again as the economy stagnates, according to a Reuters poll. " Mexico is definitely going to cut by 25 basis points (BPS) and that is inline with consensus. There were people betting for a 50 bps clipping but that certainly does not seem to be the case this week," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank. "I do think that when we look at next year, we can expect a more aggressive easing cycle." Argentine stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, posting their worst loss in a week after the country's new government unveiled higher taxes on agricultural exports and new taxes on foreign assets held abroad. The bill is aimed at increasing government income to restructure about $100 billion in debt obligations by the end of March and keep Argentina's financial system functioning. The peso was slightly weaker to the dollar. Argentina's economy contracted 1.7% in the third quarter versus the year-ago period, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1859 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1101.90 1.28 MSCI LatAm 2852.99 0.35 Brazil Bovespa 112364.99 0.42 Mexico IPC 44121.34 -0.53 Chile IPSA 4807.45 -1.41 Argentina MerVal 36430.36 -3.162 Colombia COLCAP 1615.15 -1.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0686 -0.20 Mexico peso 18.9170 0.04 Chile peso 755.8 0.69 Colombia peso 3340.09 0.27 Peru sol 3.339 0.36 Argentina peso 59.8150 0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Sagarika Jaisinghani and in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Richard Chang)