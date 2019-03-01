EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks post biggest weekly loss of 2019; FX dips

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist's quote) March 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Friday, posting their biggest weekly loss of the year to date, pressured by lower oil prices and economic worries, while currencies slipped against a strong dollar. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 1.5 percent for the day, as conflicting trade signals between the United States and China aided by muted earnings for big companies in the region snapped risk sentiment. Brazil's Bovespa which has been one of the strongest performing indexes this year, fell over 1 percent in a week marked by weak economic data and anxiety over the passage of an overhaul to the pension system. Investors worried about reports that President Jair Bolsonaro make amendments to his proposed changes to the social security system. "The government is now signaling the possibility to recalibrate some parameters to make it more palatable for politicians," wrote Mauricio Oreng, senior Brazil strategist, Rabobank in a note. State-run oil company Petrobras was one of the biggest losers for the week, down about 1.6 percent tracking lower oil prices. Traders trimmed positions on the real ahead of market holidays next week. Brazil markets are shut Monday and Tuesday for the Carnival holidays, with trade resuming late on Ash Wednesday. Stocks in Mexico registered their biggest weekly loss since November 2018, with Fresnillo, the world's biggest silver producer, shedding over 17 percent on a weekly basis on lower Q4 profit and muted 2019 outlook. The peso rose marginally on the day but was set to end lower for the week amid worries over risk of rating downgrades to the country and state-run oil firm Pemex. Chile's peso fell for a third straight day tracking the price of copper, the country's top export. Stocks on the IPSA index slipped over 1 percent. The local stock index has been pressured by lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, which reported a disappointing fourth-quarter profit. Argentina's stocks fell to a six-week low led be declines in shares of Banco Macro, while the country's peso clocked weekly losses for a fifth consecutive week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily pct change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,051.54 0.06 MSCI LatAm 2,775.81 -1.61 Brazil Bovespa 94,603.75 -1.03 Mexico IPC 42,620.34 -0.48 Chile IPSA 5,274.66 -0.24 Argentina MerVal 33,834.86 -1.89 Colombia IGBC 12,304.91 0.68 Currencies Latest Daily pct change Brazil real 3.7781 -0.64 Mexico peso 19.2781 0.02 Chile peso 659.4 -0.60 Colombia peso 3,094.65 -0.47 Peru sol 3.308 -0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.8100 -1.58 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)