EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks post longest losing streak in five months

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds quote) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks on Monday posted their longest run of daily losses in five months as cagey investor sentiment weighed on Mexican shares, which recorded their lowest close in more than two and a half years. MSCI's index of Latin America stocks dropped 0.8 percent, down for a fifth straight session, while a firm dollar kept regional currencies pressured. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies fell 0.2 percent, as a 0.9 percent weakening in Brazil's real took its toll. Shares on Mexico's benchmark dropped 2.2 percent, with the index ending at its lowest close since mid-February 2016, weighed on by banking stocks. Investor sentiment toward Mexico's incoming government has been jolted in recent weeks. First, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scrapped an already started airport project after a public consultation. Then, a senator last week proposed capping or eliminating certain banking commissions. Local stocks modestly gained on Friday after Lopez Obrador signaled he would not support the bill. However, Senator Ricardo Monreal's dismissal of the suggestion that Lopez Obrador was trying to shut down the bill led investors to show renewed jitters on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte, fell about 6.4 percent to its lowest close since March 2017, thrown into renewed chaos by Monreal's statement. Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the shares of Banorte, the top weighted bank in the country's benchmark, to neutral from a previous rating of buy. Mexico's peso weakened for a third session in four, down 1.1 percent. The currency, a weather vane for trade sentiment, has tumbled about 12 percent from its 2018 peak seen in mid-April. To stem a recent fall in the currency, the country's central bank will raise borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Thursday to take its key rate to a near decade high, a Reuters poll predicts. Increased uncertainty in domestic financial market since the last monetary policy announcement in early October will factor into the central bank hiking the key rate to 8 percent, said Rafael Camarena, an economist with Santander in Mexico. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.1 percent, with energy stocks among the biggest drags as global oil prices gave up large gains seen earlier in the day to decline. State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA lost half a percent on Monday after shedding 6.8 percent over the course of last week. The real weakened 0.9 percent, hurt by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's comments that pension reform would be hard to pass by the end of 2018. In neighboring Argentina, the local benchmark fel1 1.6 percent, tracking a decline on Wall Street. The peso weakened against the firm dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2123 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 966.41 -1 -16.58 MSCI LatAm 2604.24 -0.76 -7.92 Brazil Bovespa 85524.70 -0.14 11.94 Mexico IPC 43297.80 -2.18 -12.27 Chile IPSA 5153.00 -0.53 -0.53 Argentina MerVal 29423.30 -1.64 -2.14 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7674 -0.31 -12.05 Mexico peso 20.3570 -1.07 -3.23 Chile peso 687.2 -0.39 -10.56 Colombia peso 3174.25 0.13 -6.06 Peru sol 3.374 -0.12 -4.06 Argentina peso 35.4500 0.00 -47.53 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)