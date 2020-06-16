EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rally on hopes of economic recovery; currencies weaken

* Latam FX erase session gains; Brazil's real down 1.5% * Brazil's retail sales plunged at record pace in April * Chile's c.bank expected to hold rates * Argentina, Brazil see biggest rise in fiscal deficits in EM- IIF (Updates prices, add comments) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks joined a global rally on Tuesday as hopes of more global stimulus and upbeat U.S. data lifted sentiment, although most regional currencies turned to losses as the dollar strengthened. As the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes rose more than 2%, Brazil's Bovespa stocks benchmark ended a four-day losing run to rise 1.2%, while Mexican shares jumped 1.5%. Colombian shares extended gains to a second session, while Chile stocks rose 1.3% The U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan were among the major central banks to unveil more stimulus this week, while record U.S. retail sales and a report that Washington was preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal also boosted sentiment. This helped emerging markets inch closer to three-month highs hit earlier in June before fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections dented sentiment. "Markets love a good stimulus narrative," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. But he warned that "while liquidity and stimulus is king for now... the world continues to deal with the growth in COVID-19." Argentina, Brazil and Hungary have suffered the biggest increase in fiscal deficits in EM as a result of the pandemic, the Institute of International Finance said. Brazil's real erased session gains to fall 1.5%, extending last session's steep losses set-off by the resignation of Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida. While Bruno Funchal is seen as a capable successor, markets are waiting to see if he is as competent as Almeida in his political skill. Data also showed that Brazil's retail sales plunged at a record pace in April, although analysts forecast a recovery with the easing of coronavirus curbs. On Thursday, investors will be watching for Brazil's central bank meeting. Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of EM strategy at TD Securities expects the bank to deliver a final cut of 50 basis points to 2.5%, and shed light on the duration of time monetary policy will be kept at extraordinary loose levels. Chile's peso gave up early gains ahead of a central bank meeting. The bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 0.5%. "However, with inflation and growth expectations being revised downwards, the likelihood of additional unconventional measures on the monetary policy front is on the rise," said Citigroup EM strategists. After gaining as much as 1.5% in the session, Mexico's peso fell 0.5%. Colombia's peso outperformed, up 1% as oil prices rose. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1934 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 989.31 2.38 MSCI LatAm 1942.17 1.93 Brazil Bovespa 93480.32 1.2 Mexico IPC 37989.29 1.53 Chile IPSA 3942.50 1.27 Argentina MerVal 42830.14 -1.352 Colombia COLCAP 1156.80 1.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2187 -1.49 Mexico peso 22.3318 -0.53 Chile peso 783.85 -0.16 Colombia peso 3745.29 1.02 Peru sol 3.4808 -0.09 Argentina peso 69.6100 -0.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Ricci)