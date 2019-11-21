Bonds News
November 21, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat on trade deal uncertainty; Brazil outperform

Medha Singh, Agamoni Ghosh

    * Brazil stocks outshine Latam equities
    * Mexican, Colombian peso gain on higher oil prices

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks slipped on
Thursday while currencies were mixed as clashing headlines
related to a trade deal between United States and China subdued
risk appetite.
    Mexican stocks slipped 1% while equities in Chile
, Colombia, Argentina were all down
between 0.1% and 0.7%.
    Worries that an initial trade deal between United States and
China could slide into next year, as well as political tensions
between the two sides because the U.S. Congress passed
legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong, soured the mood.

    "These headlines are just all noise mostly," said Christian
Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank who doesn't think
that a trade deal will come through this year.
    However, a report suggesting the United States could delay
tariffs even if a deal was not reached by Dec. 15 kept losses in
check.
    Bucking the trend, Brazilian stocks rose 0.7%
following a market holiday, lifted by shares of the heavyweight
Petrobras.
    Magazine Luiza SA slipped marginally while and
Lojas Marisa SA rose about 3% after the Brazilian
retailers announced a partnership to sell smartphones and
financial services in roughly 300 stores of apparel retailer
Marisa.
    Among currencies, the crude exporters Mexico and
Colombia's peso strengthened on the back of higher oil
prices after a report that OPEC and its allies were likely to
extend output cuts.
    Brazil's real slipped 0.3%, in a tepid response to 
President Jair Bolsonaro launching a new political party, the
Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft
and advancing Christian values.
    The region's currency index has fallen about
5% since its October peak bogged down worries over drawn out
anti-government protests in Chile and an unsuccessful oil
auction in Brazil.
    Credit Suisse strategists reiterated 'overweight'
recommendations for emerging market equities on Thursday, citing
that they have become very cheap with concerns over China's
slowdown, trade war and strengthening dollar.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
    
 Stock                          Latest       daily % change
   indexes                                   
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1043.95      -0.77
                                             
 MSCI LatAm                     2665.51      0.14
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa                 106733.13    0.82
 Mexico IPC                     43198.91     -0.93
 Chile IPSA                     4754.36      -0.66
 Argentina MerVal               33362.76     -0.175
 Colombia COL                   1590.62      -0.62
                                             
 Currencies                     Latest       daily % change
 Brazil real                    4.2069       -0.21
 Mexico peso                    19.4123      0.23
 Chile peso                     794.8        -0.62
 Colombia peso                  3416.9       0.71
                                             
 Peru sol                       3.372        0.30
 Argentina peso (interbank)     59.7900      -0.10
                                             
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)
