EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat on trade deal uncertainty; Brazil outperform

* Brazil stocks outshine Latam equities * Mexican, Colombian peso gain on higher oil prices (Updates prices; adds quote, news items) By Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks slipped on Thursday while currencies were mixed as clashing headlines related to a trade deal between United States and China subdued risk appetite. Mexican stocks slipped 1% while equities in Chile , Colombia, Argentina were all down between 0.1% and 0.7%. Worries that an initial trade deal between United States and China could slide into next year, as well as political tensions between the two sides because the U.S. Congress passed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong, soured the mood. "These headlines are just all noise mostly," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank who doesn't think that a trade deal will come through this year. However, a report suggesting the United States could delay tariffs even if a deal was not reached by Dec. 15 kept losses in check. Bucking the trend, Brazilian stocks rose 0.7% following a market holiday, lifted by shares of the heavyweight Petrobras. Magazine Luiza SA slipped marginally while and Lojas Marisa SA rose about 3% after the Brazilian retailers announced a partnership to sell smartphones and financial services in roughly 300 stores of apparel retailer Marisa. Among currencies, the crude exporters Mexico and Colombia's peso strengthened on the back of higher oil prices after a report that OPEC and its allies were likely to extend output cuts. Brazil's real slipped 0.3%, in a tepid response to President Jair Bolsonaro launching a new political party, the Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft and advancing Christian values. The region's currency index has fallen about 5% since its October peak bogged down worries over drawn out anti-government protests in Chile and an unsuccessful oil auction in Brazil. Credit Suisse strategists reiterated 'overweight' recommendations for emerging market equities on Thursday, citing that they have become very cheap with concerns over China's slowdown, trade war and strengthening dollar. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock Latest daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.95 -0.77 MSCI LatAm 2665.51 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 106733.13 0.82 Mexico IPC 43198.91 -0.93 Chile IPSA 4754.36 -0.66 Argentina MerVal 33362.76 -0.175 Colombia COL 1590.62 -0.62 Currencies Latest daily % change Brazil real 4.2069 -0.21 Mexico peso 19.4123 0.23 Chile peso 794.8 -0.62 Colombia peso 3416.9 0.71 Peru sol 3.372 0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.7900 -0.10 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)