EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, FX firms as Brazil stocks scale new highs

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks surged on Monday with Brazil stocks scaling new highs and Argentine shares jumping 3 percent, while regional currencies firmed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later week when it is expected to affirm its "patient" stance. MSCI's index of Latin American shares hit a three-week high, up 0.8 percent, while its regional currency index climbed 0.3 percent as the dollar weakened. The greenback fell as weak data last week lent further support to the bank's recent accommodative stance. "The Fed meeting should reinforce the dovish overtures made since the start of the year," said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities. This boosted developing world currencies which had seen significant outflows last year due to the steady rise in U.S. borrowing rates. Brazil's real rose 0.6 percent with investors eyeing decisions of the Fed and the local central bank, as well as President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to the United States. Market participants expect a possible investment agreement between the two countries. Brazil's central bank is expected to keep rate unchanged at 6.5 percent and will likely be on hold for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed. While focus still remains on the passing of pension reforms, the day's moves reflect global risk-on sentiment, said Rafael Passos, an analyst at Guide Investments. Stocks in Sao Paulo climbed 0.9 percent to yet another all-time high, with losses in iron ore miner Vale limiting gains. Vale lost after announcing further output cuts. The benchmark surpassed Friday's record high and breached 100,000 this session before closing at 99,785.36. On Monday, Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, said it has turned bullish on Brazil, arguing that economic growth relative to potential will be the strongest in the world over the next year. Argentine stocks jumped 3 percent and clocked their best session in more than 10 weeks, while the peso slipped after three straight sessions of gains that were spurred by the measures and promises by the government and central bank to support the currency. Mexico's peso rose for the sixth session in seven, up 0.8 percent at a three-week high against the dollar. Mexican stock markets were closed for trading for a local holiday. The Mexican government will invite four firms to bid on the construction of an $8 billion refinery for debt laden state oil company Pemex, officials said, aimed at helping the country wean off growing fuel imports. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1069.26 1.13 MSCI LatAm 2874.15 0.82 Brazil Bovespa 99993.92 0.86 Mexico IPC 42210.46 1.04 Chile IPSA 5324.40 0.01 Argentina MerVal 34939.30 2.97 Colombia IGBC 13107.66 1.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.7913 0.591 Mexico peso 19.0500 0.797 Chile peso 665.8 0.51 Colombia peso 3,098.5 0.678 Peru sol 3.299 -0.03 Argentina peso 39.9770 -.04 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)