EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rise on earnings, FX edge back from losses

(Adds details on Mexican stocks, updates prices) MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday, helped by solid earnings and corporate news in Mexico and Brazil while the region's currencies edged back from recent losses. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose nearly 0.5 percent, helped by gains at Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, and bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano, or Femsa. Femsa shares rose over 3 percent as investors looked past a drop in profits to focus on growth in its convenience stores, pharmacies and gas stations as well as news it would make more stores into pick-up points for Amazon deliveries. The shares in Walmex rose 3.5 percent after its profits exceeded analyst expectations with 17 percent growth. Shares in cement maker Cemex fell 2.5 percent after it posted a 92 percent drop in quarterly profit. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after a heavy batch of corporate earnings. Shares of shopping mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliário SA rose 3.6 percent after it reported an 81 percent increase in first-quarter net profit. Miner Vale SA, lender Banco Bradesco SA , toll-road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA, wood pulp producer Klabin SA and college operator Estácio Participações SA also reacted to recently-published quarterly earnings. Emerging market currencies plummeted in recent days as concerns over a widening U.S. fiscal deficit and accelerating inflation lifted U.S. Treasury yields, dampening demand for high-risk assets. Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds slipped back below 3 percent on Thursday as buyers emerged following a week-long sell-off, soothing angst among emerging-market investors. But caution remained as investors feared newfound strength in the U.S. dollar may be here to stay. The Mexican and Chilean pesos and the Brazilian real all edged back from losses, with the real firming back from a 16-month low. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1145.68 0.47 -1.57 MSCI LatAm 2998.36 2 3.94 Brazil Bovespa 86328.02 1.51 12.99 Mexico IPC 48277.96 0.46 -2.18 Chile IPSA 5679.65 0.26 2.07 Chile IGPA 28533.19 0.14 1.97 Argentina MerVal 29453.92 -1.65 -2.03 Colombia IGBC 12270.82 -0.37 7.92 Venezuela IBC 21266.50 15.21 1583.62 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4752 0.23 -4.68 Mexico peso 18.7755 0.40 4.84 Chile peso 602.25 0.29 2.06 Colombia peso 2814.96 -0.06 5.93 Peru sol 3.236 -0.03 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.5200 -1.27 -9.36 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.63 -0.34 -6.79 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Grant McCool)