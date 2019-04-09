EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide; Brazil's pension reform in focus

By Agamoni Ghosh April 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday, led by declines on Brazil's Bovespa as investors awaited more clarity on the much- awaited pension reform, while currencies in the region were mixed against a softer dollar. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.7 percent, with broad-based losses across indexes. Sao Paulo-traded stocks fell more than 1 percent, led by shares of financial companies, which are typically sensitive to news regarding the pension reform. The House Constitution and Justice Committee will meet later in the day and Deputy Delegate Marcelo Freitas is expected to present an opinion favorable to the admissibility of the pension reform. "The event will be an important thermometer of support for the agenda," economists at XP Investimentos said in a note. The pension reform is seen as the single most important economic reform for Brazil and its mounting fiscal deficit. But delay in its implementation and alteration of the original bill has wobbled investor sentiment in the recent past. A Reuters poll showed the outlook for Brazil's real has weakened for the first time since President Jair Bolsonaro took office, as political tension cast doubts on the pension reform drive. The International Monetary Fund's cut in its growth forecasts for Latin America for the next two years amid uncertainty over the slowdown in global activity also weighed on sentiment. In a contrasting opinion, however, ratings agency Moody's was bullish on Brazil's reform agenda, which it believes could potentially boost economic growth and support fiscal consolidation. Mexico's peso rose 0.3 percent on higher oil prices, while stocks on the IPA index fell about half a percent. Chile's peso rose marginally, tracking a gain in the price of copper, the country's top export, while stocks on the IPSA index slipped 0.4 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1093.82 0.49 MSCI LatAm 2837.06 -0.42 Brazil Bovespa 96450.28 -0.94 Mexico IPC 45206.71 -0.51 Chile IPSA 5255.28 -0.37 Argentina MerVal 32841.70 -0.72 Colombia IGBC 13218.06 -0.26 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8561 -0.20 Mexico peso 18.9320 0.15 Chile peso 663.3 0.05 Colombia peso 3100.92 0.40 Peru sol 3.292 -0.12 Argentina peso 43.7900 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)