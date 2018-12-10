EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide, currencies weaken against firm dollar

(Rewrites with updated prices, adds FX strategist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks started the week sliding to two-week closing lows, hurt by concerns about the U.S.-China trade war's toll on global growth, while a firm dollar pushed Latin American currencies down. China, an important destination for Brazil's resource exports, reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand. Meanwhile, uncertainty related to Brexit supported broad dollar strength. Mazen Issa, a senior FX Strategist with TD Securities, said that China's "disappointing trade figures" triggered global growth concerns. China's rising trade surplus with the United States would undermine U.S. President Donald Trump's "optics of a trade deal," Issa said. MSCI's index tracking Latin America stocks slid 3.3 percent for its worst one-day performance in two months. Its index of Latin America currencies wilted 1.4 percent against the strong dollar. Brazil's stocks benchmark dropped 2.5 percent to post its third straight losing session, with weakness across the board taking its toll. Brazilian energy stocks fell as global oil prices slid on demand growth concerns, with Petroleo Brasileiro SA's ordinary shares and preferred shares both among the benchmark's top four percentage losers. Brazil's real weakened 0.3 percent. The central bank of Latin America's top economy is due to hold a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, where analysts expect the key rate to be left unchanged - at multi-year lows of 6.50 percent. "The inflation from the focus survey for 2019 is now below the midpoint of the target. This allows the central bank to remain on hold for longer," wrote Citigroup Head of Emerging Market Strategy Dirk Willer and Emerging Markets FX Strategist Kenneth Lam in a note. Mexico's stocks fell 1.2 percent loss, the worst one-day fall in two weeks, while its peso slipped 0.1 percent. Mexico's new government is due to deliver its budget by Saturday, with investors remaining watchful. A string of perceived policy missteps such as the scrapping an already begun airport project and proposals regarding mining and banking commissions have jolted investor sentiment. Colombia's peso weakened 1.4 percent, more than the 1.2 percent drop seen in local stocks. Argentina's main equity index slid 2.5 percent, while its peso weakened about 0.8 percent. Chile's peso slipped to follow falling prices of copper, the country's top export. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2137 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 962.79 -1.89 -16.89 MSCI LatAm 2504.90 -3.31 -11.43 Brazil Bovespa 85914.71 -2.5 12.45 Mexico IPC 41356.04 -1.23 -16.21 Chile IPSA 5035.00 -1.17 -1.17 Argentina MerVal 30753.54 -2.53 2.29 Colombia IGBC 11710.70 -1.2 2.99 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9174 -0.02 -15.42 Mexico peso 20.2922 -0.17 -2.92 Chile peso 677.9 -0.46 -9.33 Colombia peso 3189.8 -1.40 -6.51 Peru sol 3.368 0.03 -3.89 Argentina peso 37.6600 -0.56 -50.61 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)