December 10, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide, currencies weaken against firm dollar

Aaron Saldanha

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks started the week
sliding to two-week closing lows, hurt by concerns about the
U.S.-China trade war's toll on global growth, while a firm
dollar pushed Latin American currencies down.
    China, an important destination for Brazil's resource
exports, reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and
imports, showing slower global and domestic demand. Meanwhile,
uncertainty related to Brexit supported broad dollar strength.

    Mazen Issa, a senior FX Strategist with TD Securities, said
that China's "disappointing trade figures" triggered global
growth concerns. China's rising trade surplus with the United
States would undermine U.S. President Donald Trump's "optics of
a trade deal," Issa said.
    MSCI's index tracking Latin America stocks
slid 3.3 percent for its worst one-day performance in two
months. Its index of Latin America currencies
wilted 1.4 percent against the strong dollar.   
    Brazil's stocks benchmark dropped 2.5 percent to
post its third straight losing session, with weakness across the
board taking its toll.
    Brazilian energy stocks fell as global oil prices
slid on demand growth concerns, with Petroleo Brasileiro SA's
ordinary shares and preferred shares both
among the benchmark's top four percentage losers.
    Brazil's real weakened 0.3 percent. The central bank
of Latin America's top economy is due to hold a meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday, where analysts expect the key rate to be
left unchanged - at multi-year lows of 6.50 percent.
    "The inflation from the focus survey for 2019 is now below
the midpoint of the target. This allows the central bank to
remain on hold for longer," wrote Citigroup Head of Emerging
Market Strategy Dirk Willer and Emerging Markets FX Strategist
Kenneth Lam in a note.
    Mexico's stocks fell 1.2 percent loss, the worst
one-day fall in two weeks, while its peso slipped 0.1
percent. Mexico's new government is due to deliver its budget by
Saturday, with investors remaining watchful.
    A string of perceived policy missteps such as the scrapping
an already begun airport project and proposals regarding mining
and banking commissions have jolted investor sentiment.

    Colombia's peso weakened 1.4 percent, more than the
1.2 percent drop seen in local stocks. 
    Argentina's main equity index slid 2.5 percent,
while its peso weakened about 0.8 percent.
    Chile's peso slipped to follow falling prices of
copper, the country's top export.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2137 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          962.79     -1.89    -16.89
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2504.90     -3.31    -11.43
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               85914.71      -2.5     12.45
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   41356.04     -1.23    -16.21
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5035.00     -1.17     -1.17
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             30753.54     -2.53      2.29
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11710.70      -1.2      2.99
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.9174     -0.02    -15.42
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   20.2922     -0.17     -2.92
                                                  
 Chile peso                      677.9     -0.46     -9.33
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  3189.8     -1.40     -6.51
 Peru sol                        3.368      0.03     -3.89
                                                  
 Argentina peso                37.6600     -0.56    -50.61
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
