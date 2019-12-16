EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks summit 4-mth peak on stand-out Brazil

* Brazilian real firms, equities hit record high * Unwinding bearish bets boost demand for EM assets * Mexico investors eye developments with USMCA pact (Adds details on Mexico trade deal, China data, updates prices) By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick Dec 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks began the week on a strong note as an initial U.S.-China trade deal saw widespread moves into risk assets, with Brazilian markets leading gains after data showed the country's retail sales accelerated in November. Better-than-expected growth in China's industrial and retail sectors in November also pointed to increased demand from one of Latin America's largest export destinations. The Brazilian real firmed more than 1% to the dollar, while equities hit a record high, as the Cielo’s Brazilian Retail Sales Index showed sales expanding at a 5.2% pace in November from last year, minus inflation. The figure highlighted a continued recovery in Latin America's largest economy, after economic growth bottomed out earlier in the year. A wider index of Latin American stocks added more than 1%, touching its highest since late-July as optimism about cooling trade tensions spilled over from Friday, when Washington and Beijing announced a "phase one" trade agreement. A top U.S. trade negotiator said on Sunday the pact is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, boosting world stocks to near record highs. "The global backdrop seems much more friendly for emerging markets than it was about a month ago," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, although adding that some "questions" over the U.S.-China deal still lingered. Investor appetite for risky developing world assets had waned earlier this year amid heightening geopolitical tensions and slowing global economic growth. However, a rosier outlook on the trade war and improving economic indicators have put Latin American equities on course in December for their best month since January 2019. Mexican stocks were a touch higher, while the Mexican peso strengthened against the dollar after a minister clarified that a dispute with the United States over appointing U.S. labor attaches to Mexico would not put a new North American trade deal at risk. The Chilean peso and Colombian peso gained against a weaker dollar on Monday, while the Peruvian sol rose despite economic activity in the country growing at a slower-than-expected pace in October. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose more than 0.9% to its highest since early-November. Argentina's MerVal rose as much as 3.1% to its highest level since August, while Chile's stock index was slightly lower. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1090.79 0.36 MSCI LatAm 2867.13 1.04 Brazil Bovespa 112869.51 0.27 Mexico IPC 44329.61 0.17 Chile IPSA 4874.66 -0.21 Argentina MerVal 37594.55 2.244 Colombia COLCAP 1628.09 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0602 1.14 Mexico peso 18.9525 0.29 Chile peso 761.8 0.22 Colombia peso 3349.1 0.95 Peru sol 3.351 0.45 Argentina peso 59.8150 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Nick Zieminski)