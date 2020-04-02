EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track Wall St higher, FX mixed in volatile trade

* Fitch downgrades Colombia's credit rating * BofA expects Mexican economy to shrink 8% in 2020 * Chile stocks jump 4% By Susan Mathew April 2 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after Wall Street regained footing post a brief drop into the red after yet another record rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims to $6.65 million. After dismal manufacturing data from around the globe had dented sentiment on Wednesday, Latam stocks bounced 1.5%. But the surge in U.S. job numbers along with a credit rating downgrade for Colombia, and Mexico flagging a GDP contraction, kept risk appetite subdued. The U.S. claims number topped last week's 3.3 million as more stay-at-home orders were enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The dollar retreated slightly before making up those losses, while Wall Street stock indexes dropped but soon made up losses. Even though the number topped estimates by a wide margin, some analysts say the market may have priced it in, while others say its beyond comprehension. "We believe that companies will take a considerable amount of time to re-hire workers. The longer it takes for the economy to restart, the longer companies will take to get back into gear," said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors, signaling a prolonged trickle-down effect one developing economies dependant of the U.S. such as Mexico. A surge in oil price helped the currencies of Mexican and Colombian weather the strong dollar, while Brazil's real gave up 0.4% for its fifth straight session of declines. Higher copper prices helped producer Chile's peso stay afloat. Among regional stocks, Chile's IPSA jumped 4.2% to lead gains, while Brazil's Bovespa rose 1.6%. Colombian shares rose 0.9% after four session of losses. Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Colombia's credit rating, leaving it just a notch above junk, citing the likely economic weakening spurred by the pandemic. "Colombia still has one of the best outlooks for LATAM, but the risk at getting downgraded to junk is growing and that could scare away a lot of foreign investors," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, New York. In Mexico, while the finance ministry predicted a 3.9% contraction for the economy this year, Bank of America forecast a 8% shrinkage due to fallout from the virus outbreak. Brazil continued attempts to shield its economy from impacts of the crisis with the Monetary Council authorizing the central bank to lend directly to banks using credit portfolios as collateral, while the government unveiled a $10 billion scheme to protect jobs. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 835.61 1.01 MSCI LatAm 1529.88 1.47 Brazil Bovespa 72114.71 1.62 Mexico IPC 33923.34 0.69 Chile IPSA 3564.44 4.18 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1072.39 0.88 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2677 -0.15 Mexico peso 24.1940 0.03 Chile peso 863 -0.21 Colombia peso 4083.38 0.04 Peru sol 3.4608 0.12 Argentina peso 64.6500 -0.19 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)