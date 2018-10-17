EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track Wall St lower, Fed minutes awaited

By Susan Mathew Oct 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday after Wall Street declined, while the region's currencies fared slightly better due to the dollar's limited gains ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1 percent, while the currency index slipped 0.2 percent, with the Brazilian real's half a percent gain against the dollar capping losses. The dollar strengthened on safe-haven buying spurred by the decline in U.S. stocks, although gains were subdued ahead of the Fed's minutes at 1800 GMT, which could provide further clarity on the pace of rate hikes. "It is expected that the minutes will show that there is a high conviction among the members of the Committee (FOMC) to continue raising the interest rate gradually over the next three quarters before taking a break from the current strategy," analysts at Santander said in a note. The Argentine peso lost more than 1 percent, while the Mexican peso broke a four-day winning streak on the greenback's strength. The Bank of Mexico is due to release on Thursday the minutes of its October meeting, at which it kept rates steady at 7.75 percent. However, the real continued its rally on optimism that presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro would win elections in Brazil later this month. The currency has dropped in only two sessions so far this month. Latin American stocks markets, however, tracked U.S. stocks lower, with losses on Brazil's Bovespa led by shares of state-run power generation company Eletrobras after the senate rejected a bill regarding the sale of its distribution companies. The privatization of the power company has been in question with hopes of full-privatization seen fading with Bolsonaro's advisers being deeply split about the decision. Analysts at brokerage Agora said the market may be adjusting after their strong gains over the last two sessions. Mexico's IPC stock index fell a little over half a percent. A more than 2 percent fall in shares of telecom firm America Movil led losses after its third-quarter results fell sort of analyst expectations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 982.52 -0.22 -15 MSCI LatAm 2756.03 -0.64 -1.92 Brazil Bovespa 85018.71 -0.82 11.28 Mexico IPC 47894.09 -0.62 -2.96 Chile IPSA 5139.71 -0.09 -0.09 Argentina MerVal 28992.43 -1.49 -3.57 Colombia IGBC 12349.56 -0.77 8.61 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6995 0.50 -10.44 Mexico peso 18.8005 -0.26 4.78 Chile peso 670.8 -0.24 -8.37 Colombia peso 3057.78 -0.25 -2.48 Peru sol 3.335 -0.06 -2.94 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.4000 -1.10 -48.90 Argentina peso (parallel) 37 0.00 -48.03 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by Susan Thomas)