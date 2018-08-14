EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up as Turkey panic subsides, Argentina peso rebounds

(Recasts with currency gains, updates prices) SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Latin American equities mounted a second day of a comeback on Tuesday as the region shook off the impact of panic selling in Turkey's lira, while the currencies of Mexico, Brazil and Argentina rebounded from the global battering. After a three-week drubbing, the lira pulled out of a nosedive after the country's finance minister sought to reassure investors. The Argentine peso climbed after that country's central bank took a raft of measures to stabilize the volatile currency on Monday, including increasing the benchmark interest rate to 45 percent from 40 percent previously. Brazil's real and Mexico peso both rose sharply alongside the lira, but currencies in Colombia, Peru, and Chile all slipped. "A return to volatility cannot be ruled out if the Turkish lira starts losing against the dollar again," Mexico's Banco BASE said in a note to clients. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index climbed 1.4 percent while Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.67 percent. Food processor JBS SA and Estacio Participacoes SA climbed nearly 3 percent while education firm Kroton Educacional SA rose 2 percent. Travel operator CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA climbed over 3 percent after announcing a deal to buy rival Esferatur for 245 million reais ($63.3 million). Holding company Bradespar SA, a major shareholder in iron ore miner Vale SA surged 7.4 percent after traders responded well to the firm's second-quarter results. "Considering a new dividend policy and expectations of improving results at Vale in the coming quarters, we are still recommending the stock," analysts at Mirae Asset Management wrote in a note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1042.56 -0.07 -10 MSCI LatAm 2589.78 1.31 -8.43 Brazil Bovespa 78602.11 1.43 2.88 Mexico IPC 49096.13 0.67 -0.52 Argentina MerVal 26536.63 1.82 -11.74 Colombia IGBC 12027.71 0.28 5.78 Venezuela IBC 140157.2 19.47 1,0995.94 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8662 0.78 -14.29 Mexico peso 18.8860 1.19 4.31 Chile peso 663.3 -0.48 -7.33 Colombia peso 3011.61 -0.38 -0.98 Peru sol 3.299 -0.36 -1.88 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.62 1.18 -37.21 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.2 1.71 -34.14 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier; Additional reporting by Sheky Espejo in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)