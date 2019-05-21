EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies firm against stronger dollar

May 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Tuesday, with Mexico's peso cutting some losses to trade marginally higher against a stronger dollar. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would discuss ways to reduce the tax burden of state oil firm Pemex. The peso was 0.2% higher extending gains to a second session. Pemex was downgraded by top rating agencies recently and worries remain that Mexico's sovereign credit rating may come under review if satisfactory measures are not taken to support Pemex and control its debt. Brazil's real maintained gains from the previous session when pension reform optimism boosted both the currency and stocks. Investors cheered the pace of crucial pension reforms after the bill's congressional coordinator on Monday said his report on the proposed legislation will be ready by June 15, or perhaps earlier. The Bovespa stock index climbed on Tuesday on broad-based gains. Colombian stocks also rose, in line with world stocks that gained after Washington temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on China's Huawei, providing some relief on the U.S-China trade front. Chile stocks, however, shed 0.2% to hits the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, while Mexican shares slipped 0.4%, erasing gains at the start of the session. In early trades, Argentine stocks gained 2.5% to touch a more than one-week high. The country's currency strengthened after a wobbly session on Monday as investors digested a twist in the country's presidential election race after the main populist challenger opted instead to launch a vice presidential bid. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 997.38 0.33 MSCI LatAm 2585.26 1.58 Brazil Bovespa 93499.44 1.69 Mexico IPC 43329.02 -0.44 Chile IPSA 4914.48 -0.23 Argentina MerVal 34355.49 2.58 Colombia IGBC 12135.70 0.27 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0666 0.93 Mexico peso 19.0300 0.16 Chile peso 696.1 0.00 Colombia peso 3340.62 0.28 Peru sol 3.343 0.12 Argentina peso 44.7200 1.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)