July 13, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies mostly up as Chinese equities rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Updates prices; adds news from Brazil, Peru)
    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as rising Chinese shares brought solace
to investors following weeks of losses driven by escalating
global trade frictions.
    The Colombian and Mexican peso currencies appreciated the
most, gaining 0.59 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively. 
    China stocks posted their best week in over two
years as historically low valuations brought back buyers. That
triggered a bounce-back across riskier emerging-market assets,
which have taken a beating in recent weeks.
    Most foreign exchange markets across Latin America followed
along, while the Brazilian real and Chilean peso
 dipped slightly.
    "Brazilian currency markets are likely to track foreign
markets while the presidential race remains 'on pause' and
without major economic indicators set to be released," analysts
at H.Commcor brokerage wrote in a report.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index also rose,
but saw some volatility due to a heavy batch of corporate news.
    Shares of Cielo, Brazil's largest payment
processor, plummeted after its chief executive officer resigned,
citing personal and family-related issues.
    In Brazilian commodities, soybean farmers will expand the
area planted to a record next season, agricultural consultancy
Safras & Mercado predicted on Friday, with strong demand from
China boosting the outlook for the coming crop.
    The area will likely grow by 2.3 percent to a record-high 36
million hectares (88.9 million acres), the consultancy said,
referring to the season that kicks off in September.

    Mexico's benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index, meanwhile, was
down 0.6 percent as investors awaited most major listed
companies' second quarter earnings reports over the next couple
weeks. 
    In Peru, the annual inflation rate may drop below last
month's 1.43 percent pace in the third quarter but is not
expected to fall under 1 percent, the central bank said on
Friday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2059 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes            Latest   daily % change   YTD % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1075.64             0.5          -7.15
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2577.21            0.36          -8.87
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa          76594.35            0.97           0.25
                                                   
 Mexico IPC              48406.01            -0.6          -1.92
                                                   
 Chile IPSA               5305.39            0.41          -4.66
                                                   
 Chile IGPA              26849.63            0.32          -4.04
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal        26514.16           -0.71         -11.81
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC           12262.15            0.14           7.84
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC          102081.18           -3.12        7981.54
                                                   
                                                                
 Currencies               Latest   daily % change   YTD % change
                                                   
                                                   
 Brazil real               3.8504           -0.02         -13.95
                                                   
 Mexico peso              18.8850            0.52           4.31
                                                   
 Chile peso                 649.6           -0.16          -5.38
                                                   
 Colombia peso            2856.95            0.59           4.38
                                                   
 Peru sol                   3.271            0.03          -1.04
                                                   
 Argentina peso           27.2100            0.07         -31.64
 (interbank)                                       
                                                   
 Argentina peso             28.67           -0.77         -32.93
 (parallel)                                        
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski
Editing by Phil Berlowitz and James Dalgleish)
