EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies steady, stocks gain

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were steady against a strong dollar on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, while stocks rose mirroring counterparts around the globe. The dollar's strength was bolstered after post mid-term elections in the U.S., with investors watching for results of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting, though the next interest rake hike is expected only in December. "The FOMC meeting should rather be a non-event given that rate hikes aren't expected," said You Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. Brazil's real weakened slightly, but the Bovespa stock index rose half a percent with shares of state-oil company Petrobras leading gains. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday that the chief executive of the corruption-tainted company was not expected to stay in the new administration. The Mexican peso made slight moves against the dollar ahead of the country's October inflation data, which is expected to rise from September's print. The peso has been under pressure lately, having lost around 8 percent last month, as investors worry about the policy tact of the incoming government after President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) decided to cancel an airport in Mexico City in which billions had been invested. "The peso weakness increases inflation pressure, in particular as the loss of investor confidence entails the risk that the peso weakness could last longer," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. Peru's sol was a tad weaker against the dollar ahead of the country's central bank meeting when it is seen leaving its key interest rate at 2.75 percent for the eighth month in a row, according to analysts polled by Reuters. "The bank will ... note that it still deems appropriate to keep the current expansionary stance in place, particularly as annual headline inflation remains below the 2 percent mid-point target and economic activity continues below potential," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note. "Yet, we will remain vigilant of subtle language modifications that could suggest moving to a more neutral stance in the short term." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1333 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.30 0.34 -13.86 MSCI LatAm 2725.04 0.2 -3.84 Brazil Bovespa 88132.07 0.48 15.35 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5227.10 0.11 0.11 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC 12530.69 0 10.20 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7404 -0.06 -11.42 Mexico peso 19.8681 -0.02 -0.85 Chile peso 676.2 -0.03 -9.10 Colombia peso 3133.39 -0.20 -4.83 Peru sol 3.364 -0.06 -3.78 Argentina peso (interbank) 35.6350 0.13 -47.80 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)