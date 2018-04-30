EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities mixed amid light trading

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American markets were mixed on Monday as a positive morning session on Wall Street and solid corporate earnings were balanced against commodity price worries and a strong dollar in thin trading. Tuesday is the May Day holiday across Latin America, with markets in Argentina closed Monday as well. Many traders in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were off on Monday, and those in the office said liquidity was low. "A lot of players are just bridging the weekend with the holiday," said one manager at a brokerage in Rio. Alexandre Soares, a trader at Sao Paulo-based BGC Liquidez, said trading volume in Brazil on Monday should come in at around 5 billion reais ($1.43 billion), less than half the average. In that context, Latin American markets were initially buoyed by a solid early session on Wall Street, which benefited from a string of mergers and strong earnings. Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion. The Bovespa closed down 0.38 percent. Mexico's peso depreciated 0.5 percent compared to the Friday reference price, hit by a strong dollar. Mexican stocks rose 0.15 percent after the end of corporate results season. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1164.43 0.7 0.52 MSCI LatAm 2987.53 -0.8 5.64 Brazil Bovespa 86115.50 -0.38 12.71 Mexico IPC 48358.16 0.15 -2.02 Chile IPSA 5710.90 0.36 2.63 Chile IGPA 28699.31 0.41 2.57 Argentina MerVal 30006.35 1.76 -0.20 Colombia IGBC 12414.57 -0.06 9.18 Venezuela IBC 22217.09 -0.73 1658.8 8 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Rosalba O'Brien)