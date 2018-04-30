FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities mixed amid light trading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American markets were
mixed on Monday as a positive morning session on Wall Street and
solid corporate earnings were balanced against commodity price
worries and a strong dollar in thin trading.
    Tuesday is the May Day holiday across Latin America, with
markets in Argentina closed Monday as well. Many traders in Sao
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were off on Monday, and those in the
office said liquidity was low.
    "A lot of players are just bridging the weekend with the
holiday," said one manager at a brokerage in Rio.
    Alexandre Soares, a trader at Sao Paulo-based BGC Liquidez,
said trading volume in Brazil on Monday should come in at around
5 billion reais ($1.43 billion), less than half the average.
    In that context, Latin American markets were initially
buoyed by a solid early session on Wall Street, which benefited
from a string of mergers and strong earnings. Marathon Petroleum
 said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than
$23 billion.
    The Bovespa closed down 0.38 percent.
    Mexico's peso depreciated 0.5 percent compared to the Friday
reference price, hit by a strong dollar. Mexican stocks rose
0.15 percent after the end of corporate results season.
    
    
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily   YTD %
                                              %  change
                              Latest     change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1164.43     0.7    0.52
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                     2987.53    -0.8    5.64
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa                86115.50   -0.38   12.71
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                    48358.16    0.15   -2.02
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                     5710.90    0.36    2.63
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                    28699.31    0.41    2.57
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal              30006.35    1.76   -0.20
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                 12414.57   -0.06    9.18
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                 22217.09   -0.73  1658.8
                                                      8
 
    

 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Rosalba O'Brien)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.