March 28, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks slide following Wall Street losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell
on Tuesday after sharp sell-offs on Wall Street led by tech
companies plagued by uncertainty over government regulation and
privacy questions surrounding Facebook.
    The S&P 500 fell by 1.73 percent, with Facebook
 shares shedding 4.9 percent, bringing the company's stock
down nearly 15 percent for the month. The Nasdaq Internet index
 saw its biggest daily percentage drop since June 2016.
    Meanwhile, the MSCI Latin American stocks index
 closed down 1.29 percent, with share indices
sliding steeply in Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.
    Both Brazil's real and the Mexican peso gave
ground against the dollar, which rose against a basket of major
currencies as fears of a trade war receded.
    "Mexico's financial markets ended the day down, still
affected by slight concerns among investors about the possible
emergence of a global trade war," CI Banco said in a note to
clients.
    Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index closed down 0.14
percent, with shares in cement maker Cemex
retreating by more than 2 percent. By contrast, stock in
Santander Mexico rose almost 3.5 percent.
    Earlier in the day, the Mexican peso reached its strongest
level since October, touching 18.27 per dollar.
    Brazil's Bovespa slipped by 1.5 percent, with the
worst performer public water and sewage firm SABESP,
whose stock tumbled by 8.62 percent after regulators in Sao
Paulo proposed adjustments to tariff rates.
    In Argentina, the interbank peso rose by 0.10
percent, supported by continuing interventions by the country's
central bank. By Monday, the central bank had sold nearly $1.8
billion of its reserves during the month.
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes           Latest   daily % change   YTD % change
                                                  
 MSCI Emerging           1185.18            0.25           2.31
 Markets                                          
 MSCI LatAm              2996.25           -1.29           5.94
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa         83808.06            -1.5           9.69
                                                  
 Mexico IPC             46793.58           -0.14          -5.19
                                                  
 Chile IPSA              5480.31           -0.62          -1.51
                                                  
 Chile IGPA             27463.33             0.5          -1.85
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal       31236.12           -1.27           3.89
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC          11301.39           -1.83          -0.61
                                                  
                                                               
 Currencies              Latest   daily % change   YTD % change
                                                  
                                                  
 Brazil real              3.3314           -0.84          -0.54
                                                  
 Mexico peso              18.385           -0.25           7.15
                                                  
 Chile peso                604.3            0.12           1.71
                                                  
 Colombia peso            2784.5            0.54           7.09
                                                  
 Peru sol                  3.226           -0.28           0.34
                                                  
 Argentina peso          20.1675            0.10          -7.77
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso            20.71            0.58          -7.15
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Writing by Dave Graham; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
