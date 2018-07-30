FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 30, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 2 hours

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican equities rise amid solid corporate results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican equities
registered moderate gains on Monday, supported by strong
corporate earnings from retailer El Puerto de Liverpool
, while the peso strengthened against the dollar.
    Across the region, benchmark equities indexes in Brazil
 and Argentina were down slightly, while indexes
in Mexico and Chile gained. Currency markets also
showed no regional tendency, with Brazil's real,
Argentina's peso, and Peru's sol falling,
but the Mexican peso and other currencies showing modest gains.
    The lack of a regional trend reflected a relatively quiet
day in terms of regional and international politics, a rarity in
a region coming off a major election in Mexico and heading into
one in Brazil. Traders are also bracing for a slew of monetary
policy meetings scheduled this week in the United States,
Brazil, Mexico, and England. 
    Mexico's IPC was the biggest mover among major equities
indexes, climbing 0.45 percent in morning trade.
    "The accumulated (corporate) results reflected strong growth
as companies have done what is under their control to improve
results, causing appetite for risky assets to return," said
Manuel Jimenez, equity research director at Banorte.
    Among the gainers on Monday was Liverpool, whose shares
jumped 5.3 percent after the company reported a 23 percent rise
in second quarter profit.
    Analysts at Barcalys said the retailer's net sales were
better than expected, although profitability was in line with
estimates.
    On Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, the biggest gainer was
meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA, after reports
on Friday that Tyson Foods Inc was in exclusive talks to
purchase Marfrig's Keystone Foods unit.
    The Bovespa was roughly flat in mid-day trading.
      
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1516 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1090.77     -0.15     -5.71
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2730.21         0     -3.46
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               79809.47     -0.07      4.46
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   49869.53      0.45      1.04
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5389.18      0.37     -3.15
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   27158.47      0.26     -2.94
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             29157.21     -0.35     -3.02
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                12243.55      0.66      7.68
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                93342.29     -0.31   7289.70
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.7257     -0.25    -11.07
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   18.5450      0.43      6.22
                                                  
 Chile peso                      638.2      0.64     -3.69
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2874.39      0.37      3.74
 Peru sol                        3.269     -0.18     -0.98
                                                  
 Argentina peso                27.3500     -0.05    -31.99
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                   28.5      0.35    -32.53
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sheky Espejo; Editing by David
Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.