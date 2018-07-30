EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican equities rise amid solid corporate results

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican equities registered moderate gains on Monday, supported by strong corporate earnings from retailer El Puerto de Liverpool , while the peso strengthened against the dollar. Across the region, benchmark equities indexes in Brazil and Argentina were down slightly, while indexes in Mexico and Chile gained. Currency markets also showed no regional tendency, with Brazil's real, Argentina's peso, and Peru's sol falling, but the Mexican peso and other currencies showing modest gains. The lack of a regional trend reflected a relatively quiet day in terms of regional and international politics, a rarity in a region coming off a major election in Mexico and heading into one in Brazil. Traders are also bracing for a slew of monetary policy meetings scheduled this week in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and England. Mexico's IPC was the biggest mover among major equities indexes, climbing 0.45 percent in morning trade. "The accumulated (corporate) results reflected strong growth as companies have done what is under their control to improve results, causing appetite for risky assets to return," said Manuel Jimenez, equity research director at Banorte. Among the gainers on Monday was Liverpool, whose shares jumped 5.3 percent after the company reported a 23 percent rise in second quarter profit. Analysts at Barcalys said the retailer's net sales were better than expected, although profitability was in line with estimates. On Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, the biggest gainer was meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA, after reports on Friday that Tyson Foods Inc was in exclusive talks to purchase Marfrig's Keystone Foods unit. The Bovespa was roughly flat in mid-day trading. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1516 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1090.77 -0.15 -5.71 MSCI LatAm 2730.21 0 -3.46 Brazil Bovespa 79809.47 -0.07 4.46 Mexico IPC 49869.53 0.45 1.04 Chile IPSA 5389.18 0.37 -3.15 Chile IGPA 27158.47 0.26 -2.94 Argentina MerVal 29157.21 -0.35 -3.02 Colombia IGBC 12243.55 0.66 7.68 Venezuela IBC 93342.29 -0.31 7289.70 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7257 -0.25 -11.07 Mexico peso 18.5450 0.43 6.22 Chile peso 638.2 0.64 -3.69 Colombia peso 2874.39 0.37 3.74 Peru sol 3.269 -0.18 -0.98 Argentina peso 27.3500 -0.05 -31.99 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.5 0.35 -32.53 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sheky Espejo; Editing by David Gregorio)