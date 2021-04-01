Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso at 2-week high, real slides on virus worries

By Sruthi Shankar, Shreyashi Sanyal

 (There will be no Latin America-focused emerging market report
on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. Reuters will resume
coverage on Monday, April 5. The EMEA-focused report will resume
on Tuesday, April 6.)
    * Mexican peso trades at 2-week high 
    * Brazil detects new virus variant 
    * Most Latam stock markets closed on Thurs

 (Adds comments, updates prices throughout)
    April 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on
Thursday, with the Mexican peso trading at a two-week high
against the dollar, while the Brazilian real weakened as data
underscored the economic damaged caused by the COVID-19
pandemic.
    The peso rose 0.7% to trade at 19.36 per dollar,
outperforming its Latin American peers as crude prices jumped
almost 1% on hopes that OPEC and its allies will keep production
curbs in place, lifting the oil exporter's currency.
    The peso shed 2.7% in value against the dollar in the first
quarter, still faring better than a 5.6% drop for a wider index
of Latin American currencies as investors hoped
that a strong U.S. economy recovery will help the trade-reliant
neighbor, Mexico. 
    "We expect Mexico's financial assets and currency to be
among the best performers as the country stands to benefit most
among emerging markets from the large fiscal stimulus in the
U.S. in our view," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a
note. 
    As per a Reuters poll of economists, the peso is likely to
appreciate 1% to 20.32 per U.S. dollar in one year. The real,
meanwhile, is seen at 5.31 per U.S. dollar in 12 months,
representing an expected 8.4% gain from Wednesday but a big 3.9%
drop from last month's survey.
    The real currency was last trading down 1.2%
at 5.6995 per dollar. 
    Adding to Brazil's pandemic woes, a new COVID-19 variant 
similar to the one first seen in South Africa was detected as
the country notched another record daily death toll.

    Data showed industrial production in Brazil fell in February
for the first time in 10 months, an unexpected decline that adds
weight to a growing view that Latin America's largest economy
shrank in the first quarter.
    Investors were also nervous about the country's fiscal
health after Treasury this week warned the 2021 budget approved
by Congress threatens one of the government's key pillars of
fiscal stability.
    The Colombian and the Chilean pesos edged up 
against the dollar, though trading overall was thin ahead of the
long weekend.
    Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa fell 1% on worries
about the pandemic even as global stocks rallied on hopes of a
strong global economic recovery. Stock markets in Mexico,
Colombia and Argentina were closed on account of Easter
holidays.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
          Stock indexes                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1335.27      1.43
 MSCI LatAm                                2278.18     -1.04
 Brazil Bovespa                          115436.95     -1.03
 Mexico IPC                               47246.26     -1.38
 Chile IPSA                                4866.53     -0.64
 Argentina MerVal                         47982.39    -0.225
 Colombia COLCAP                           1316.81     -0.79
                                                            
             Currencies                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                                5.6995     -1.24
 Mexico peso                               20.3123      0.54
 Chile peso                                    717      0.40
 Colombia peso                              3654.2      0.13
 Peru sol                                   3.7427      0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)                91.9800     -0.02
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     138      2.17
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)
