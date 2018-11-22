Bonds News
November 22, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso creeps higher, Brazil's real slips

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on Thursday
and hit its lowest in a week, while the Mexican peso was on pace
to clock its sixth gaining day in seven against a weaker dollar.
    The peso firmed marginally as a stronger euro and
questions about the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2019 interest rate
cycle weighed on the greenback, in a market thinned out by the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
    Brazil's real continued its slide, dropping 0.4
percent after having logged its worst session in more than three
weeks on Wednesday.
    Stocks in Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index rose after
two losing days led by consumer stocks.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1250 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            976.56      0.16    -15.83
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2599.77     -0.21     -7.89
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 87507.64      0.27     14.54
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5121.85     -0.13     -0.13
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8118     -0.61    -13.08
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.2288      0.06     -2.62
                                                    
 Chile peso                        666.5      0.11     -7.78
                                                    
 Colombia peso                         -         -         -
 Peru sol                              -         -         -
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)            -         -         -
                                                    
 
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)
