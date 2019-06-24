EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso dips, other Latam FX steady with focus on trade talks at G20

June 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso dipped on Monday while other Latin American currencies steadied as investors refrained from making big bets before this week's G20 summit where the presidents of the United States and China are expected to discuss their trade disputes. The Mexican peso dipped after data showed consumer prices rose 0.01% during the first half of June, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.08% rise. Another set from the national statistics agency showed Mexico's economy grew 0.1% in April from March and contracted 1.4% from April of 2018. The numbers pointed to concerns highlighted by Mexico's central bank last month when it cut the growth forecast for the fourth time in 2019. Brazil's real edged lower as investors tracked developments around pension reforms, with the congressional committee's vote on a revised bill scheduled for Wednesday. Data on Monday showed Latin America's No. 1 economy posted lower-than-expected current account surplus and foreign direct investment in May. Despite the slight dip, the currency held near a three-month high following its biggest weekly gain since late May, aided by signs from the U.S. Federal Reserve about possible interest rate cuts and revival of U.S-China trade talks. Most other currencies including Colombian and Chilean pesos steadied, with investors worldwide waiting to see if U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can curtail a trade war that is damaging the global economy. The leaders will meet during the June 28-29 G20 gathering in Japan. The meeting would loom over the markets this week and could reduce optimism in emerging markets, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. "No deal that results in tariff escalation would not be taken well of course, but no deal and a commitment to continue talks should be manageable," the note said. Sao Paulo-traded stocks gained about 0.5%, helped by gains in the banking sector, while Mexican stocks rose 0.2%. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.94 -0.03 MSCI LatAm 2883.12 0.13 Brazil Bovespa 102489.32 0.47 Mexico IPC 43687.11 0.37 Chile IPSA - - Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12695.08 0.53 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8191 0.11 Mexico peso 19.1565 -0.20 Chile peso 683.6 0.01 Colombia peso 3189 0.41 Peru sol - - Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)