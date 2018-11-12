Bonds News
November 12, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso falls most among Latin American currencies

3 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Currencies in Mexico and Brazil weakened
on Monday in line with emerging market currencies elsewhere as
the dollar surged to 16-month highs and as concerns on global
growth persisted. 
     The euro and pound were weaker due to rising political risk
in Italy and Britain, adding to the greenback's gains from last
week when the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would stay on its
hawkish path.
    Risk appetite was also pressured by signs of slowing growth
in China.
    The Mexican peso lost the most in the region, down
0.4 percent, while Brazil's real declined 0.3 percent.
    The Chilean peso fell 0.3 percent and hit its lowest
in a week.
    Stocks on Brazil's Bovespa index climbed with energy
and material shares leading gains.
     Financial markets in Colombia were closed for a local
holiday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1254 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                969.96    -0.64   -15.73
 MSCI LatAm                          2639.09     0.57    -7.21
 Brazil Bovespa                     86013.83     0.44    12.58
 Mexico IPC                                -        -        -
 Chile IPSA                          5185.57      0.1     0.10
                                                       
 Argentina MerVal                          -        -        -
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.7453    -0.26   -11.53
 Mexico peso                         20.2410    -0.51    -2.68
                                                       
 Chile peso                            684.9    -0.06   -10.26
 Peru sol                                  -        -        -
 Argentina peso (interbank)                -        -        -
                                                       
 


 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.