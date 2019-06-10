EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso firms on deal to avoid U.S. tariffs

(Recasts with Latin American currencies, updates prices, adds market strategists' quote) By Sruthi Shankar June 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso was on track on Monday to post its biggest one-day percentage gain of 2019 after the country struck a migration deal with the United States to avoid higher tariffs on its exports, although a firm dollar kept other Latin American currencies under pressure. The peso, which has shed more than 2.5% since U.S. President Donald Trump's threat last month to impose 5% levies on all Mexican goods from Monday, recouped much of the losses to trade up 2.3% at 19.18 per dollar. Worries that Latin America's second-largest economy could slip into a recession if Trump made good on his promise to impose tariffs have sent shivers through financial markets already reeling from a U.S.-China trade dispute. "It seems to me in the short term, the peso is well-positioned to go back to the 19 (per dollar) level," said Bertrand Delgado, emerging market strategist with Societe Generale in New York. Mexico on Friday agreed to rapidly expand a controversial asylum program and deploy security forces to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants. Trump did not provide details of the deal reached last week, but threatened tariffs if Mexico's Congress did not approve the plan. "The trade news is obviously a positive, but as we go into the second half, we might start seeing some weakening pressure from the economy continuing to slowdown and the central bank might move toward a more dovish stance toward the end of the year," Delgado said. Stocks in Mexico shrugged off the trade threats to trade up 0.34%. Elsewhere, Brazil's real was tepid against the dollar, which rebounded from last week's lows. Political tensions also added to the woes after a news website published messages dating back years showing Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro closely coordinating with prosecutors working on the "Car Wash" investigations, that included a case that convicted and imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "These new revelations may result in a delay in Congress' pension reform debate," Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, wrote in a research note. Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged down 0.15%, hurt by losses in the financial sector, also sensitive to news on the country's pension reforms. Shares of Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco fell 1.2% each after Goldman Sachs started coverage on the banks with a "sell" rating, saying valuations and earnings estimates appeared too high. Chile's peso declined 1.0% after its central bank unexpectedly cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% on Friday as it braced for a sharper economic slowdown because of the U.S.-China trade dispute. The bank also trimmed its estimate for the average price of copper for 2019-21, citing the impacts the trade war on its top export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1921 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,022.51 1.5 MSCI LatAm 2,749.23 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 97,669.69 -0.15 Mexico IPC 43,437.78 0.34 Chile IPSA 5,011.90 1.23 Argentina MerVal 36,323.43 1.85 Colombia IGBC 12,277.26 0.19 Currencies Daily pct Latest change Brazil real 3.8773 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.1790 2.25 Chile peso 698.8 -1.00 Colombia peso 3,255.64 0.33 Peru sol 3.333 -0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 44.8750 0.01 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)