EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads gains; political uncertainty pressure Brazil's real

By Susan Mathew May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rallied on Wednesday ahead of details regarding the country's plan to ease out of a coronavirus-led lockdown, while intensifying political uncertainty in Brazil weighed on its currency. Most Latam bourses followed Wall Street into the red after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the pandemic. The dollar was flat, cutting losses after Powell dispelled speculation about negative interest rates. "It's the words that he used. 'Significant downside risk' is a very negative, negative choice of words," said Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at Slatestone Wealth LLC. Rising fears of a second wave of COVID-19 and nagging tensions between Washington and Beijing also pressured markets. Brazil's real underperformed as new evidence in a probe revealed that President Jair Bolsonaro planned to change the federal police chief in Rio de Janeiro to protect his family from investigation. Brazil's prosecutor general is to decide whether to charge the president with obstruction of justice and abuse of power. If the Supreme Court and two-thirds of the lower house of Congress see merit to any charges, Bolsonaro would be suspended and would stand trial. Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted on his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlors as his country has become a global hotspot for the pandemic. Sao Paulo-listed stocks rose on a materials boost. Iron ore miner Vale rose 1.5% even after the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund - the world's largest - announced it would exclude Vale from its portfolio due to environmental and human rights issues. In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was to give more details about how suspended business operations and other activities would reopen in coming weeks. On Tuesday, the government okayed a restart to production in the automotive industry. The peso firmed 1.3%, while stocks fell 0.9%. Colombia's currency fell 0.6% and the stock benchmark extended losses for a fourth day as the country's coronavirus caseload grew. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1427 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 912.82 0.39 MSCI LatAm 1551.80 -1.61 Brazil Bovespa 78338.21 0.6 Mexico IPC 37087.42 -1 Chile IPSA 3706.42 -0.76 Argentina MerVal 38476.52 -1.679 Colombia COLCAP 1068.83 -1.88 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.9182 -0.91 Mexico peso 24.1310 0.93 Chile peso 820.7 0.22 Colombia peso 3897.84 -0.57 Peru sol 3.4297 0.09 Argentina peso 67.5400 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)