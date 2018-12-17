EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam currency gains; stocks slide

(Updates prices, adds Fitch analyst's comment) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies mostly firmed against a soft dollar on Monday, with Mexico's peso clocking its best day in nearly three weeks and stocks across Latin America fell as they were sucked into a global equities sell-off. The dollar faltered with more market participants expecting a cautious outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. A rate hike is largely priced in. Among equities, broad stock declines in Europe and the United States dragged stock markets lower. Mexico's peso firmed about 0.8 percent on investor relief that the new leftist government's proposed budget was more conservative than some expected. It seemed to buy Mexico some leeway with rating agencies. "The headline budget numbers look fine, continued fiscal discipline and a primary surplus, which you can't really argue with from a rating perspective," James McCormack, global head of sovereign ratings at Fitch, told Reuters. Investors in Latin America's second largest economy had been worried that the expenditure arising out of promises of social benefits by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would put pressure on Mexico's sovereign debt rating. The cancellation of a partly built airport project and reform proposals for mining and banking commissions had hit investor sentiment in the last few months. While Mexican stocks fell as they tracked global peers, yields on local 10-year government bonds slid deeper below the 9 percent mark on Monday. The difference in yield, or spread, between those bonds and U.S. 10-year bonds fell below 600 basis points during the session. It last closed below that difference about a month ago. Brazil's real firmed for the first session in three but its stocks benchmark slid 1.2 percent, as losses among financial stocks took a heavy toll. Stock exchange operator B3 SA fell 2 percent, matching the decline in lender Banco Bradesco SA. Régis Chinchila, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, said investors have no new reason to keep buying at the end of the year and some were starting to unwind positions or take profits, especially among financials. Colombia's peso firmed half a percent while its stocks fell 1.4 percent. The Chilean peso slid 0.6 percent; stocks dropped 1.1 percent. Argentinean stocks were hit especially hard by the weak sentiment prevalent on Monday, dropping 3.9 percent to their lowest closing level in nearly a month. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2141 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 967.82 -0.42 -16.46 MSCI LatAm 2510.41 -1.52 -11.23 Brazil Bovespa 86399.68 -1.2 13.09 Mexico IPC 40340.51 -2.35 -18.26 Chile IPSA 5105.15 -1.14 -1.14 Argentina MerVal 29888.02 -3.93 -0.59 Colombia IGBC 11396.00 -1.37 0.22 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8994 -0.18 -15.03 Mexico peso 20.0720 0.80 -1.86 Chile peso 687.81 -0.71 -10.64 Colombia peso 3178.25 0.48 -6.17 Peru sol 3.339 0.24 -3.05 Argentina peso 38.2300 -0.08 -51.35 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo; editing by Grant McCool)