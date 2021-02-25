Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads losses as high bond yields ravage Latam assets

By Sruthi Shankar, Ambar Warrick

    * Mexican peso set for worst day in five months
    * Brazil's real falls despite positive budget data
    * Chilean peso set to snap 9-day winning streak

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso plummeted to a near
four-month low on Thursday, leading losses across Latin American
currencies as a rise in bond yields and inflation expectations
hit risk-driven assets across the globe.
    The peso tumbled as much as 3.3%, eyeing its worst
day in five months, with domestic investors also cautious after
Mexico's lower house of Congress  approved a controversial bill
aimed at increasing state control of the electricity market
earlier this week.
    The currency weakened even as official numbers showed
Mexico's economy grew quicker than first estimated during the
fourth quarter as the country recovered from its sharpest
economic contraction in nearly nine decades.
    The peso has also been hurt by power disruptions in the
country due to a deep freeze in the neighboring state of Texas,
while relatively high Mexican interest rates have made the
currency more vulnerable to changes in global borrowing costs. 
    "The rise in U.S. rates is unlikely to be behind us and real
rates are moving, too. This puts EMFX more at risk, with a focus
on bond sensitive currencies like MXN," analysts at U.S. bank
Citi said in a note.
    Despite the dollar falling against its major peers, Brazil's
real, Colombia's peso, the Chilean peso and
the Argentine peso all recorded large declines. 
    The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for
global borrowing costs, rose above 1.45% to its highest level in
a year as investors bet that COVID-19 vaccination programs and
more U.S. fiscal stimulus will spur a quicker economic recovery
and faster price rises.
    Chile's peso slipped from six-week highs, snapping a
nine-session winning streak. Strength in the copper market had
kept the currency ahead of its regional peers in recent
sessions.
    Brazil's real dropped 1.5% despite the government
posting its second highest January budget surplus on record.

    Latam stocks and currencies in the region had gained in the
past two sessions after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
calmed fears over an immediate tapering of monetary policy. But
his comments did little to stem the rise in treasury yields.

    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks
slipped on Thursday, tracking large losses on Wall Street. 
    Brazil's Bovespa index dropped 2.3%, while other
stock markets, including Mexico's IPC, Argentina's Merval
 and Chile's S&P IPSA also retreated.
    Latam assets have been more vulnerable to swings in global
sentiment than their emerging market peers, due to concerns over
regional economic strength, as well as a rocky COVID-19 vaccine
rollout.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1384.62                0.57
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2288.76               -2.74
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              112977.63               -2.33
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   44728.20               -0.94
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4574.60               -0.04
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             48975.89              -1.272
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1347.44                -1.7 Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.5040               -1.50
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.7690               -1.97
                                        
 Chile peso                      716.4               -2.23
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3607.95               -1.26
 Peru sol                       3.6478               -0.11
                                        
 Argentina peso                89.7500               -0.08
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    
 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)
