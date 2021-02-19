Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso marks large weekly loss; Petrobras drags down Bovespa

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Petrobras shares slide 6% as CEO resists pressure to
resign
    * Mexican peso lags regional peers this week
    * Chile's peso sole weekly gainer in Latam

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bovespa slid on Friday as oil
major Petrobras slumped on concerns about top management, while
Mexico's peso lagged its peers for the week as the effects of a
deep freeze in the neighboring state of Texas disrupted activity
in the country. 
     Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro slid
more than 6%, on course for their worst session in 11 months as
its chief executive resisted pressure from Brazil's President
Jair Bolsonaro to resign following tensions over rising fuel
prices.
    While Bolsonaro has expressed sympathy for truckers
threatening to strike over higher diesel prices, Castello Branco
said their complaints were not the company's problem and
insisted that Petrobras will set prices independent of political
pressure.
    Underperforming most regional peers, the Bovespa index
 slipped 0.8%, putting it on track for a 1% weekly
decline. 
    Brazil's real, meanwhile rose 0.6% against a softer
dollar, but as is the case with most emerging market currencies,
looked to post declines on the week as rising U.S. Treasury
yields squeezed risk assets.
    Brazil's Congress will next week analyze a constitutional
amendment that aims to revive emergency cash transfers to
millions, while examining cuts elsewhere to stop from breaching
a spending cap. The country's stretched fiscal status has
weighed on interest in Brazil's financial markets.
    Mexico's peso weakened 1% as investors worried about
a hit to the country's manufacturing sector. More companies
halted production in Mexico due to power blackouts caused by
Texas limiting fuel supply owing to the cold wave there.

    The peso was set to lose about 2.7% this week, much more
than its regional peers. 
    Meanwhile, Reuters exclusively reported that Mexico's
government is planning to inject a total of about $5 billion
into state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) this year.

    But market experts were less than enthused. 
    "This is in line with our expectations as well as the
long-standing government approach of offering ad hoc assistance
to Pemex without fixing the core problems," said Citigroup
strategists. 
    Concerns about the weight of bailing out the firm on
Mexico's economy have led to downgrades by rating agencies of
both the firm and Mexico's sovereign credit rating. 
    Copper prices rallied and top producer Chile's peso
firmed to six-week highs. The currency was the sole weekly
gainer among its peers as expectations of a recovery in
industrial demand drove up copper prices. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
