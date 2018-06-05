EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slumps on NAFTA; Brazil real regains ground

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso on Tuesday fell to its weakest since February 2017 after the United States raised the possibility of turning negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement into bilateral talks. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump is considering holding separate talks with Canada and Mexico, adding fuel to concerns that the United States could scrap NAFTA. Kudlow's remarks accentuated a selloff in the peso that was triggered by Mexico's imposition of retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs on imports of Mexican steel and aluminum. The peso weakened as much as 1.9 percent to 20.46 to the dollar. In a client note, strategists at Continuum Economics said that the central bank could consider hiking rates or intervening in currency markets if the currency broke past the 20.50 mark. Concerns over U.S. protectionism, coupled with rising U.S. bond yields, are weighing on demand for emerging-market assets. That trend continued on Tuesday, with all Latin American currencies trading in negative territory. Uncertainty about this year's elections in Brazil caused the real to weaken as much as 1.7 percent, but the currency regained some ground in the wake of increased central bank action. A poll on Tuesday showed increased polarization ahead of Brazil's October presidential elections, with far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro leading the ballot followed by center-left populist Ciro Gomes. "A leftist candidate seems to be more competitive than a market-friendly candidate," a portfolio manager at a São Paulo-based brokerage said. Demand for Brazilian assets has also suffered in the wake of nationwide truckers' strikes in the final weeks of May that drove policymakers to subsidize diesel prices. Traders remain fearful that the government will be forced to employ other costly measures to curb political instability, stepping back from efforts to stem a growing budget deficit. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1145.17 -0.14 -1.01 MSCI LatAm 2565.86 -1.46 -7.93 Brazil Bovespa 77796.44 -1.02 1.83 Mexico IPC 45275.94 0.07 -8.26 Chile IPSA 5547.93 -0.19 -0.30 Chile IGPA 28049.50 -0.17 0.25 Argentina MerVal 29866.07 2.86 -0.66 Colombia IGBC 12450.08 0.12 9.49 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7654 -0.62 -12.01 Mexico peso 20.3725 -1.48 -3.31 Chile peso 634.7 -0.55 -3.16 Colombia peso 2867.6 -0.27 3.99 Peru sol 3.274 -0.18 -1.13 Argentina peso (interbank) 24.9750 -0.02 -25.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 25.95 0.19 -25.90 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo)