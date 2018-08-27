EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, stocks jump on U.S.-Mexico NAFTA deal

By Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and stock index jumped on Monday after the United States and Mexico reached a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), boosting hopes of a swift end to negotiations that had dragged on for a year. The peso initially strengthened 1.2 percent against the dollar, leading gains among Latin American currencies. It later paired gains but still was up 0.84 percent at 1950 GMT. The United States and Mexico said they reached an agreement on bilateral issues in NAFTA on Monday, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms to remain part of the three-nation pact. Separately, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the importance of Canada rejoining the talks with the aim of concluding the trilateral negotiation this week. Mexican stocks also rose 1.63 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.93 percent. Emerging market currencies in general strengthened for a second trading day, supported by a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. At a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell on Friday emphasized the central bank's push to raise interest rates despite President Donald Trump's criticism of higher borrowing costs. But he also said the Fed sees no clear sign of inflation accelerating above 2 percent. Powell's comments did little to change market expectations for rate hikes in September and December and disappointed some dollar bulls hoping for a more hawkish message. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1068.74 1.77 -9.35 MSCI LatAm 2534.30 1.73 -11.92 Brazil Bovespa 77737.33 1.93 1.75 Mexico IPC 50443.72 1.63 2.21 Argentina MerVal 25542.06 1.49 -15.05 Colombia IGBC 12152.41 -0.28 6.88 Venezuela IBC 378306.09 -9.79 29849.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0788 0.61 -18.77 Mexico peso 18.7750 0.84 4.92 Chile peso 658.6 0.21 -6.67 Colombia peso 2941 0.48 1.39 Peru sol 3.288 0.21 -1.55 Argentina peso (interbank) 30.9400 -0.06 -39.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 32.35 -2.16 -40.56 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Christine Murray; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)