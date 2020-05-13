EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up on easing virus curbs, Brazil's real off on political flux

* Mexico to open up some car factories from Monday * Brazilian real falls for third straight day * Chilean central bank says financial system not hard hit (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Wednesday, as the country unveiled plans to reopen some portions of its economy from May 18, while intensifying political uncertainty in Brazil weighed on its currency. Most Latam bourses followed Wall Street into the red after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the pandemic. The dollar rose after Powell dispelled speculation about negative interest rates. Rising fears of a second wave of COVID-19 and nagging tensions between Washington and Beijing also pressured markets. Mexico gave a green light to restarting some automotive factories from Monday and said mining, construction and manufacturing of transport equipment will be considered essential activities. The peso firmed 0.9%, while stocks fell 2.7%. All eyes will now be on the Mexican central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. "Banxico will cut by 50bps, but see a not-insubstantial risk of a larger move, albeit with a nuanced message from the central bank," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. Brazil's real underperformed as new evidence in a probe revealed that President Jair Bolsonaro planned to change the federal police chief in Rio de Janeiro to protect his family from investigation. Brazil's prosecutor general is to decide whether to charge the president with obstruction of justice and abuse of power. If the Supreme Court and two-thirds of the lower house of Congress see merit to any charges, Bolsonaro would be suspended and would stand trial. "Whether or not this will happen is difficult to assess at present," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank. "What is clear, is that the time for a political crisis is extremely bad. In the short term, we see the Brazilian real under depreciation pressure, as there is uncertainty about whether the situation will worsen." Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted on his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlors as his country has become a global hotspot for the pandemic. Sao Paulo-listed stocks rose on a materials boost. Iron ore miner Vale rose 2.3% even after the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund - the world's largest - announced it would exclude Vale from its portfolio due to environmental and human rights issues. Chile's peso climbed 0.9% against the dollar as the central bank said the financial system has experienced "unusual stress and volatility" but no major episodes of disruption, in a financial stability report published on Wednesday. Colombia's currency fell 0.8% and the stock benchmark extended losses for a fourth day as the country's coronavirus caseload grew. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2009 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 908.71 -0.07 MSCI LatAm 1532.29 -2.85 Brazil Bovespa 77912.94 0.05 Mexico IPC 36394.22 -2.85 Chile IPSA 3604.86 -3.48 Argentina MerVal 37796.30 -3.418 Colombia COLCAP 1055.27 -3.12 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.9048 -0.07 Mexico peso 24.1971 0.65 Chile peso 817.6 0.60 Colombia peso 3902.85 -0.70 Peru sol 3.4388 -0.17 Argentina peso (interbank) 67.5400 -0.12 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)