EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks, peso buoyed by president's Pemex announcement

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist's quote) Feb 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks hit a nine-month peak during trade on Tuesday, helped by Mexican shares, while most currencies in the region dipped against a firm dollar. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would soon announce measures to support state-run oil giant Pemex , fuelling broad-based risk sentiment towards assets in Latin America's second-largest economy. Lopez Obrador said the fiscal burden of the firm - formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos - would be cut "like never before." His statement comes a week after rating agency Fitch downgraded Pemex's credit to the last rung of investment grade. Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, said the president's announcement "was very well received by the market". Mexican shares gained 1.4 percent and notched their highest closing level in about three months, while the Mexican peso firmed 0.4 percent in its best performance in nearly two weeks. For the broader region, MSCI's index of Latin American stocks hit its highest level since May 2018, before giving up gains to dip 0.2 percent as a decline in Brazilian shares weighed. The regional benchmark had gained in each of the five previous sessions. Sao Paulo-traded stocks dropped 0.3 percent. The index retreated from Monday's all-time closing high, weighed on primarily by a weak showing among financials. Preference shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA tumbled 4.3 percent after the lender's loan growth forecast was seen as conservative by analysts. Brazil's real was a shade weaker against the dollar, as traders eyed U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Yields on local 10-year Brazilian bonds rose further from multi-year lows clocked on Friday to touch ABOUT 8.81 percent. Argentina's peso softened about 0.2 percent as the country's central bank bought dollars, while the local stocks benchmark rose 0.9 percent to clock a fresh record closing high. Colombia's peso tumbled 0.8 percent, amid lower prices of oil - an important export - in the backdrop. Colombian shares rose 0.9 percent. Chile's peso was 0.2 percent firmer on the back of higher prices of copper, the country's top export. Local stocks dipped 0.1 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2122 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily pct change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,051.90 0.37 MSCI LatAm 2,958.67 -0.19 Brazil Bovespa 98,311.20 -0.28 Mexico IPC 44,347.99 1.39 Chile IPSA 5,466.54 -0.12 Argentina MerVal 37,471.67 0.88 Colombia IGBC 12,124.11 0.96 Currencies Latest Daily pct change Brazil real 3.6681 -0.07 Mexico peso 19.0350 0.36 Chile peso 651 0.17 Colombia peso 3,106.99 -0.69 Peru sol 3.324 0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.2000 -0.03 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City Editing by Alistair Bell)