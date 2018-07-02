EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks, peso fall as leftist elected president

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and stock market both fell over 1 percent on Monday after leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador handily won election while his allies picked up a significant number of congressional seats. The 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor on Sunday won with the widest margin in a presidential election since the 1980s, according to an official quick count that showed him taking more than half the vote - some 30 points ahead of his nearest rival. His government could usher in greater scrutiny of foreign investment, and his long-running lead in the polls was a constant concern for investors and traders. Mexico's benchmark IPC equities index had fallen 1.31 percent in morning trade, while the peso currency dropped 1.02 percent. The market is now closely watching Lopez Obrador for policy signals, said Marco Oviedo, an economist at Barclays Bank. Many of his future policy decisions remain something of a mystery, as he ran a campaign that some saw as fairly light on actionable specifics. The peso has been extremely volatile over the last day or so, and on Sunday night it strengthened significantly, as traders had priced in a Lopez Obrador win and his opponents conceded defeat in a prompt and orderly manner. Those gains were effectively erased on Monday as traders walked back those gains. Also, saving the peso and equities from a total rout on Monday were a number of early statements by the election winner, saying he would respect central bank independence and ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, among other measures. "The conciliatory tone of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) after his convincing victory in the presidential elections has been relatively well received by the markets," said Capital Economics in a report. "But it's worth warning that we still have little clarity about his economic policies." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1057.33 -1.14 -7.68 MSCI LatAm 2419.75 -2.31 -12.41 Brazil Bovespa 72293.93 -0.64 -5.38 Mexico IPC 47040.48 -1.31 -4.69 Chile IPSA 5301.25 0.83 -4.73 Chile IGPA 26843.21 0.73 -4.07 Colombia IGBC 12499.63 1.49 9.93 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9056 -0.76 -15.17 Mexico peso 20.1200 -1.02 -2.09 Chile peso 653.05 0.00 -5.88 Colombia peso 2929.25 0.00 1.80 Peru sol 3.288 -0.36 -1.55 Argentina peso 28.8000 0.52 -35.42 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.85 -2.43 -33.34 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Noé Torres, Sheky Espejo, and Mexico City bureau Editing by Alistair Bell)