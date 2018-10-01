EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks, peso jump on NAFTA deal

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and stocks rose on Monday after a U.S.-Canada trade deal maintained a trilateral agreement including Mexico, while Brazil's real strengthened ahead of the first round vote next weekend. Investors cheered the 11th-hour deal signed on Sunday that kept the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) largely intact and did not fracture supply chains between weaker bilateral agreements. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.6 percent, scaling a near two-month high. It last stood at 18.6077 against the dollar. NAFTA worries had pressured the peso since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to renegotiate the deal. "Market wise, the agreement is positive news for the peso," BBVA analysts said in a note, pointing out that the NAFTA talks weighed on Mexico more than other emerging markets. Now, "the risk premium related to NAFTA should tend to ease," they said. The Mexican stock index climbed 1 percent to its highest in more than a month. Shares of auto parts makers jumped. Nemak SAB De CV surged 5.6 percent and was on-track for its best day since late July, while Rassini SAB de CV rose 3.8 percent set to post its best session since early August. Meanwhile, Brazil's real gained ahead of the first round presidential vote on Oct. 7. Elections polls show that the first round vote would not see a majority win by a party, and the consequent second round run-off may see a win by leftist Fernando Haddad - a result not preferred by markets. But, Haddad, who took over from popular jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has met with several investment firms and banks in recent weeks to quell fears. Brazil's Bovespa index, however, fell 1.3 percent as health insurer Qualicorp tumbled 22 percent. Qualicorp shares plunged after the company said it had agreed to pay its founder and biggest shareholder 150 million reais ($37.22 million) in return for a pledge not to sell his shares or compete with it. Elsewhere, Argentina's peso firmed 1.7 percent on the first day of trade after a deal with the International Monetary Fund aimed at halting a decline in the currency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1046.52 -0.13 -9.54 MSCI LatAm 2559.56 -0.66 -8.9 Brazil Bovespa 78335.89 -1.27 2.53 Mexico IPC 49834.91 0.67 0.97 Chile IPSA 5264.46 -0.36 -0.36 Argentina MerVal 33208.42 -0.76 10.45 Colombia IGBC 12572.38 0.87 10.57 Currencies daily % YTD % change Latest change Brazil real 4.0214 0.37 -17.61 Mexico peso 18.6540 0.29 5.60 Chile peso 655.1 0.38 -6.17 Colombia peso 2997.1 -1.24 -0.50 Peru sol 3.31 -0.18 -2.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 40.5000 1.98 -54.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 39.5 0.63 -51.32 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)