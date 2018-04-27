EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies up on mixed U.S. data

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso inched up on Friday after mixed U.S. economic figures drove investors to pare back bets on a fast pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. The U.S. economy slowed in the first quarter as growth in consumer spending braked sharply, though labor costs increased more than expected in the period. "Consumer spending was weak, despite a strong overall reading. We'll need more clues to justify the recent growth of rate hike bets," said Mauriciano Cavalcante, the head of currency trading at Ourominas. Emerging market currencies have slumped in recent weeks due to expectations of accelerating inflation and a widening fiscal deficit that could drive the U.S. Federal Reserve to accelerate policy tightening. That would likely dampen demand for high-yielding assets. The Mexican peso firmed 0.4 percent, while the Brazilian real edged up 0.2 percent. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.3 percent following a heavy batch of corporate updates. Shares of GPA SA jumped 4.3 percent after the food retailer beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a strong performance by its wholesale unit. Planemaker Embraer SA, however, fell 2 percent after it reported a first-quarter loss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1156.61 1.07 -1.22 MSCI LatAm 3012.01 0.86 5.6 Brazil Bovespa 86627.01 0.28 13.38 Mexico IPC 48340.70 0.09 -2.05 Chile IPSA 5684.53 0.09 2.16 Chile IGPA 28557.29 0.08 2.06 Argentina MerVal 29514.07 0.09 -1.83 Colombia IGBC 12348.50 0.63 8.60 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4689 0.20 -4.49 Mexico peso 18.6990 0.41 5.35 Chile peso 604.85 -0.43 1.62 Colombia peso 2799.5 0.59 6.52 Peru sol 3.238 -0.06 -0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.8500 -1.44 -10.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.87 -0.91 -7.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)