EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico interest rate hike nudges peso, MSCI nod lifts Argentina stocks

(Recasts with Mexico peso gains) By Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico'S peso firmed slightly on Thursday, supported by an interest rate hike by the central bank, while the stock market in Argentina soared after index provider MSCI upgraded the country to its emerging markets index. Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a more than nine-year high of 7.75 percent, in a bid to counteract the effects of a peso slump and keep a downward inflation trend on track. The market had been betting on the move by the bank to shore up the peso, which firmed slightly after hitting a 1-1/2-year low it hit last week. "We think the effect will be temporary and limited," CI Banco said in a report, warning that concerns about talks to rework the NAFTA free trade deal and worries about the July 1 election could keep pressuring the peso. Argentina's benchmark MerVal stock index jumped more than 6 percent following the announcement by index provider MSCI late Wednesday that will guarantee more flows from funds that track the gauge. The news was a respite from months of dismal economic news and a recent slump in the currency to a record low. Latin American stocks broadly dipped in the wake of growing trade tensions between the United States and China. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index shed nearly 3 percent, heading back toward a 10-month low after a two-day rebound when bargain-hunting had lifted stocks. Shares in state-controlled oil company Petróleo Berasileiro SA, lender Itaú Unibanco SA and miner Vale SA all sank. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,081.04 -1.12 -5.63 MSCI LatAm 2,417.40 -1.98 -12.79 Brazil Bovespa 70,107.18 -2.8 -8.24 Mexico IPC 46,452.00 -0.66 -5.88 Chile IPSA 5,396.94 -0.38 -3.01 Chile IGPA 27,287.16 -0.35 -2.48 Argentina MerVal 30,928.22 6.21 2.87 Colombia IGBC 12,087.46 0.15 6.30 Venezuela IBC 69,105.46 2.1 5,370.93 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.7675 0.37 -12.06 Mexico peso 20.2905 0.29 -2.92 Chile peso 639.35 0.09 -3.86 Colombia peso 2,951.5 -0.98 1.03 Peru sol 3.274 0.12 -1.13 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.4900 1.13 -32.34 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.9 1.61 -31.08 (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle)