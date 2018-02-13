FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 5:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico markets steady ahead of key US inflation data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican markets held steady
on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data that
could shine a light on the possible next steps of the U.S.
Federal Reserve Bank's monetary policy and future appetite for
emerging market assets. 
    In New York, Wall Street's main indexes fell for the first
time in three sessions on Tuesday as caution crept in ahead of
crucial data on inflation, a root cause of the recent sell-off.
    A strong reading on U.S. consumer price and retail sales
data on Wednesday could fan concerns of faster interest rate
hikes. Higher interest rates would dampen interest in high-yield
emerging market assets. 
    Mexico's IPC index edged up slightly, lifted by
shares in Mexican miner and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico
. 
    Shares in Mexican conglomerate Alfa, which
competes in industries from food packaging to car parts to
petrochemicals, were up 1.79 percent, the day after the company
reported a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter. 
    Telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, is set to report fourth-quarter
earnings later on Tuesday. Its shares were up 0.12 percent in
late-morning trading.
    Mexico's peso weakened 0.3 percent to 18.655
pesos per dollar. 
    The markets in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, were
closed for Carnival celebrations, as were Argentina's.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1736 GMT:
   
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1164.37      0.95     -0.44
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2963.76      0.09       4.7
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               80898.70    Closed      5.89
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   47882.09      0.11     -2.98
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5508.81     -0.87     -1.00
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   27827.39     -0.79     -0.55
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             30143.44    Closed      0.26
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11530.59     -0.78      1.41
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                    0.00         0   -100.00
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.2935    Closed      0.60
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   18.6540     -0.27      5.60
                                                  
 Chile peso                        597      0.13      2.96
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2899.57     -0.37      2.84
 Peru sol                        3.269     -0.03     -0.98
                                                  
 Argentina peso                19.9600    Closed     -6.81
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  20.18    Closed     -4.71
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
  

 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editiing by Diane Craft)
